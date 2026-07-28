HDFC Bank‘s internal review into alleged irregularities linked to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) deposits has concluded with no finding of misconduct or personal gain, removing a key overhang. In a flash note, Macquarie maintained its ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 1,150, implying 56.8% upside.

The brokerage said the review’s conclusion shifts investor attention to the pending extension of Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan’s tenure. HDFC board findings: Business overreach flagged without fraudulent intent

Macquarie said HDFC Bank‘s Board has completed its internal assessment into allegations surrounding the bank’s arrangements to mobilise MSRDC deposits in 2017 and 2021.

According to the brokerage, the review followed an independent disciplinary assessment and reached a distinction that is likely to be viewed positively by investors.

“The Board concluded that the employees’ conduct represented business overreach, with no malafide action, personal enrichment or improper motive,” the firm added.

Macquarie noted that while the Board did not find evidence of misconduct or personal gain, it nevertheless took disciplinary action to reinforce governance standards and adherence to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

The bank issued warning letters and imposed Rs 1 lakh penalties each on Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, Chief Financial Officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan and Group Head of Retail Assets Arvind Vohra. Other employees involved in the matter also received warning letters.

Macquarie said the disciplinary action reflects governance discipline rather than evidence of fraudulent conduct.

Focus shifts to extension of CEO’s term

For Macquarie, the more important implication of the review is that it removes uncertainty surrounding Jagdishan’s reappointment.

The brokerage acknowledged that penalties imposed on a serving chief executive are unusual, but argued that the language used by the Board materially changes how investors should interpret the outcome.

“The review’s framing is important: this was a case of commercial overreach rather than misconduct or personal gain,” as quoted in the report.

Macquarie believes that distinction significantly improves the probability of Jagdishan securing another term.

“In our view, this distinction preserves a decent chance of Mr Jagdishan securing a three-year extension from both the Board and the RBI,” Macquarie added.

The brokerage added that completion of the internal review provides regulators with a definitive factual assessment and removes one of the biggest pending issues ahead of the reappointment decision.

“Completion of the review removes a key pending issue and provides the relevant authorities with a definitive factual assessment,” Macquarie noted.

According to Macquarie, the extension process is now expected to progress over the coming weeks.

The brokerage cautioned that the final decision will ultimately depend on how the Board and the RBI balance the procedural breach against the absence of improper intent.

However, it said the measured conclusions reached by the internal review support a constructive interpretation.

Governance impact: Why differentiating overreach from misconduct matters

Macquarie believes there is an important difference between commercial overreach and misconduct from a governance perspective.

Had the investigation found evidence of personal enrichment, fraudulent intent or wilful misconduct, it could have materially altered the regulatory outlook for the bank’s leadership.

Instead, the Board concluded that employees exceeded appropriate commercial boundaries without acting with improper motive.

Macquarie said this substantially lowers the governance risk attached to the episode and is likely to be viewed as a positive development by investors.

The brokerage believes the outcome removes an overhang that had clouded sentiment around HDFC Bank’s management continuity.

HDFC Bank: FY27-FY29 projected financial performance

Metric FY26A FY27E FY28E FY29E Net interest income Rs 1,28,700 crore Rs 1,47,900 crore Rs 1,72,500 crore Rs 1,99,600 crore Non-interest income Rs 62,530 crore Rs 57,510 crore Rs 64,840 crore Rs 73,170 crore Underlying profit Rs 1,22,100 crore Rs 1,29,500 crore Rs 1,51,500 crore Rs 1,75,900 crore Profit before tax Rs 95,170 crore Rs 1,10,800 crore Rs 1,29,900 crore Rs 1,50,900 crore Reported profit Rs 74,670 crore Rs 84,230 crore Rs 98,710 crore Rs 1,14,700 crore Adjusted EPS Rs 48.5 Rs 54.7 Rs 64.1 Rs 74.5 Return on equity 14.0% 14.1% 14.7% 15.0% Price-to-book 2.0x 1.8x 1.6x 1.4x

Conclusion

Macquarie believes the conclusion of HDFC Bank’s internal review marks an important turning point because it separates governance lapses from allegations of misconduct. The brokerage said the Board’s finding of “business overreach, not misconduct” removes a key uncertainty for investors and shifts attention to the pending decision on CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan’s extension. While the final approval rests with the Board and the RBI, Macquarie believes the review’s conclusions preserve a meaningful chance of a three-year extension and leave its positive investment view on HDFC Bank unchanged.

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