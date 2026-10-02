The wait is over. For months, investors asked one question about HDFC Bank. Who will run it next? Now there is an answer. A successor has been named. The Japanese brokerage house, Nomura believes that though the CEO appointment itself may not be the key issue anymore, the focus is likely to shift towards execution. They see nearly 32% upside from current levels.

Nomura has a ‘Buy’ rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 950.

What Anup Bagchi’s appointment as MD and CEO means for HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Anup Bagchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD and CEO). His term is three years. It starts on 27 October 2026. He takes over from Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose tenure ends on 26 October 2026. The Board has also named Bagchi an Additional Director from October 2, 2026. Shareholders must still approve this.

As per the Nomura report, the move brings clarity to a “much-awaited leadership transition.”

Bagchi spent over three decades in the ICICI Group. At ICICI Bank, he was Executive Director from 2017 to 2023. He led ICICI Securities as MD and CEO from 2011 to 2016.

Most recently, he headed ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. So he has seen retail banking, wholesale banking, stock markets, digital banking and insurance up close.

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Why is the external appointment important?

As per the brokerage report, an external appointment could give the bank “a longer leadership runway and a cleaner slate to reassess its strategy”.

Nomura believes Bagchi’s experience spans retail and wholesale banking, capital markets, digital banking and insurance.

That could matter as the bank works through several priorities. The brokerage said, “His experience in building businesses and driving profitable growth could be relevant in addressing these priorities while providing a fresh perspective on the bank’s operating framework.”

HDFC Bank: Deposit growth rate will be a key test

For investors, the CEO appointment itself may not be the biggest issue anymore. The focus is likely to shift towards execution.

HDFC Bank has been dealing with challenges around deposit mobilisation, loan growth and margin recovery.

According to the Nomura report, deposit mobilisation will be one of the important indicators. The bank needs to attract deposits at a pace that supports its loan growth.

Loan growth will be another key monitorable. If credit growth improves without putting excessive pressure on margins, it could influence the bank’s earnings trajectory.

HDFC Bank: Can margins and returns recover?

Margins will also remain under the spotlight. HDFC Bank needs to balance loan growth, deposit costs and its overall funding mix. Any improvement here could support profitability.

Nomura said, “Key monitorables will include deposit mobilisation, sustaining loan growth, margin recovery and improvement in return ratios.”

The brokerage also believes the new leadership could provide an opportunity for a strategic reset.

“While the external appointment provides an opportunity for a strategic reset, the pace of execution and clarity on the medium-term growth strategy will be critical for investor confidence and a sustained re-rating,” added Nomura report.

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HDFC Bank: Nomura keeps Rs 950 target

According to theNomura report, the price target of Rs 950 represents a strong valuation rationale. The valuation is based on 1.9 times March 2028 forecast book value per share (BVPS) of Rs 446 for the core bank. Its subsidiaries contribute another Rs 105 per share.

The CEO transition has therefore removed one major uncertainty. The next phase will be about the key financial and growth trajectory ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.