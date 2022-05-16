HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Capital among 83 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 56 scrips at fresh highs

Indian benchmark indices pared gains in noon deals on Monday, owing to weakness in select index heavyweights like Infosys and ITC. The BSE Sensex which touched an intraday high of 53,428, was up around 200 points near the 53,000-mark. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 50-odd points. The broader markets were outperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up to 0.9% and 0.4% respectively as against a 0.3% gain on the benchmark. Shares of Ambuja Cement and ACC rallied up to 6% after the Adani Group announced the acquisition of Swiss cement major Holcim’s stake in all its Indian operating entities for $10.5 billion (around Rs 81,361 crore), including the open offers. A total of 56 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while 83 stocks were at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Aditya Birla Capital, Alkem Laboratories, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aurobindo Pharma, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Dixon Technologies, Emami, HDFC Bank, HDFC AMC, Indus Towers, Dr. Lal PathLabs, MCX, Lumax Industries, Lupin, Oracle Financial Services Software, Nilkamal, Thyrocare Technologies, Voltas were among the stocks that hit 52-week low on BSE. On th flipside, Abhinav Capital Services, Avro India, Dhanlaxmi Fabrics, Galactico Corporate Services, GSS Infotech, Hardwyn India, Mehta Housing Finance, Naysaa Securities, Nitta Gelatin India, One Global Service Provider, Sadhna Broadcast, Sanmit Infra, Silver Touch Technologies were among the stocks that touched 52-week highs

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 18 securities hit 52-week high NSE, while 70 scrips touches fresh lows intraday. Avro India, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India ETF 5 Year Gilt, GSS Infotech , Hardwyn India, Kanani Industries, Kohinoor Foods, Mukand Engineers, Silver Touch Technologies were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. Axis Bank, Dixon Technologies, Gujarat State Petronet, Hindustan Copper, Hindustan Zinc, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Manappuram Finance, Modi Rubber, Nilkamal, NRB Bearing, Power Finance Corporation, Steel Authority of India, Starteck Finance, Sun TV Network, TV Today Network were among the stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

SBI, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Kotak Bank, M&M, HDFC, Titan, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank were the top Sensex gainers, Meanwhile, Ultratech Cement, Asian Paints, ITC, Nestle India, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Powergrid were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, SBI, UPL and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers, while Ultratech Cement, Shree Cement, Asian Paints, ITC and Grasim were the laggards.