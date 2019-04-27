HDFC AMC profit rises 61 per cent at Rs 276 crore

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (AMC) posted a 61% increase in its profit to Rs 276.2 crore in the quarter ended March 2019, boosted by lower expenses and higher other income. Even for the financial year 2018-19, HDFC AMC saw its net profit surge by 31% at Rs 930.6 crore. During the March quarter of FY 19, the total expenses of HDFC AMC fell by 40% to Rs 132.9 crore, with expenses towards fees and commission expenses declining by around 70%. HDFC AMC in its release also stated that, it has further mandated that all scheme related expenses, (barring a few minor exceptions) including distributor commission, shall have to be paid by the schemes of the MF & not by the AMC. Also read: Blockbuster IPO: Neogen Chemicals issue subscribed over 40 times last day; sees stellar demand \u201cAs a result, the AMC\u2019s expenses have decreased since the scheme related expenses are now borne by the schemes of the MF. As a consequence of these expenses now being borne by the schemes, the AMC fee they pay to the company will reduce by a commensurate amount.\u201d SEBI Circular dated 22nd October 2018 had prohibited payment of upfront commission & mandated a full trail model for distributor commission.