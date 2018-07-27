HDFC AMC IPO subscribed 60 times few hours ahead of last day’s bidding close, robust demand from QIBs, HNIs

“HDFC AMC looks forward to the journey of deepening the penetration of mutual funds in India and setting new market benchmarks,” Deepak Parekh said.

HDFC AMC IPO: The initial public offer by India’s second largest fund house HDFC AMC registered a robust demand across categories just hours ahead of the close of last day’s bidding. Notably, HDFC AMC IPO to raise up to Rs 2,800 crore got subscribed by 60 times this afternoon. The public offer opened on 25th July 2018, and will close today evening. The firm had a total issue size of 1.88 crore. HDFC AMC IPO saw heavy bidding across categories, with QIBs bidding for 154 times of their quota of 44.35 lakh shares.

The non-institutional investors recorded the highest demand, with investors from the category bidding for 110.46 times of their quota of 33.26 lakh shares. Retail investors bid for a total of 5.89 times of their quota of 77.62 lakh shares, and the employee category too registered robust demand, with investors bidding for 1.35 times their quota of 24 lakh shares. The category pertaining to reservation portion shareholders saw bids to the tune of 2.35 times their quota, data sourced from the exchanges showed.

For its IPO, HDFC AMC has fixed a price band of Rs 1,095 to Rs 1,100 per equity share for its public offer following which the firm has expected to raise Rs 2,800 crore at the upper end of the price band. Notably, this is the 5th listing within the HDFC group of companies. The bid lot has been fixed at 13 shares, and in multiple of 13 thereafter.

Brokerage firm Motial Oswal sees promising prospects in the issue, on the back of consistent market leadership and superior growth. “Favourable perception of HDFC AMC brand, higher mix of high-margin equity oriented AUM, consistent RoE of 40%, a wide distribution network and increasing dividend payouts work in HDFC AMC’s favour. At the upper price band, HDFC AMC is valued at 32 times FY18 EPS (20% premium to its only listed peer Reliance Nippon AMC), which is justified given the strong parentage, consistent market leadership and superior growth,” Motilal Oswal, which has a subscribe rating on the issue said in a note.

