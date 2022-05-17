HDFC AMC, Campus Activewear among 43 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 46 scrips at fresh highs

Indian benchmark indices extended gains on Tuesday, led by strong gains in index heavyweights ITC and Reliance Industries. The BSE Sensex rose 900 points to near 54,000-mark, and the NSE Nifty 50 climbed above the 16,100-level. The broader markets were also up in sync with the benchmark indices with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap gaining 1.2% and 1.6%, respectively. Sectorally, the BSE Metal index soared over 5%. The Oil & Gas, Energy, FMCG, IT, Bankex and Capital Goods indices were the other major gainers. Debutant LIC listed at Rs 867.20 on the BSE, a discount of 8.6% as against the issue price of Rs 949. The stock hit a low of Rs 860.10 and a high of Rs 920 intraday. A total of 46 stocks hit 52-week on BSE, while 43 scrips were at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Abhinav Capital Services, Avro India, Axita Cotton, CWD, Galactico Corporate Services, Gorani Industries, GSS Infotech, Honda India Power Products, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Megastar Foods, Panchsheel Organics, SAI Capital, Shish Industries, Silver Touch Technologies, Trans Financial Resources, Multipurpose Trading & Agencies were among the stocks that hit 52-week on BSE. Meanwhile, Amber Enterprises India, Aurobindo Pharma, Campus Activewear, Dai-ichi Karkaria, Fermenta Biotech, Galaxy Surfactants, HDFC Asset Management Company, HIL, Milkfood, Nilkamal, Orient Electric, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Vanta Bioscience were among the securities that hit 52-week low.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 12 securities hit 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange, while 34 stocks touched fresh lows. Avro India, GSS Infotech, Honda India Power Products, Kanani Industries, Kohinoor Foods, Life Insurance Corporation Of India, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, Megastar Foods, Silver Touch Technologies were among the stock that hit 52-week high. Meanwhile, Amber Enterprises India, Bhartiya International, E2E Networks, Galaxy Surfactants, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, IndoStar Capital Finance, JK Lakshmi Cement, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation, Rainbow Childrens Medicare, Starteck Finance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty IT ETF, Thyrocare Technologies, UTI Asset Management Company were among the securities that touched new lows

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries (RIL), Bajaj Finance, L&T, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Wipro were the top Sensex gainers, while Tech Mahindra was the only loser. In the Nifty pack, Hindalco, Coal India, Tata Steel, ONGC, JSW Steel were the top gainers, while Tata Consumer Products, Cipla and Tech Mahindra were the laggards.