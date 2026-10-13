HD Fire Protect Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29270MH1997PLC107536 and registration number is 107536. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 489.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.