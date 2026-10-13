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HD Fire Protect Share Price

Sector
Engineering

HD Fire Protect has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 13, 2026 and will close on Oct 15, 2026. The price band has been set at 258.00-271.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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HD Fire Protect Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

HD Fire Protect Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo-MIM		-2.4223.2967.3167.3167.3118.7110.84
Thermax		-1.55-9.24-31.2-9.182.634.2718.45
PTC Industries		16.7514.8846.0966.958.2867.7852.97
Craftsman Automation		5.35-8.7416.2845.5665.1633.7636.85
Sansera Engineering		-1.132.9327.9780.89192.9766.6139.55
Azad Engineering		3.767.0319.7274.1379.2363.6334.38
Inox India		-4.13-9.465.0959.2873.7830.2917.2
Aequs		-3.3315.636.8884.6975.7620.6811.94
Engineers India		-5.218.9723.7138.6946.1128.5230.36
Tega Industries		-9.1510.4713.9510.08-2.2129.3921.24
Karamtara Engineering		-5.5210.310.310.310.33.321.98
Ircon International		-5.01-9.1-20.27-23.28-40.71-8.6617.91
Kennametal India		0.18-14.7752.3774.0574.0518.5325.52
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		13.4114.7538.6788.53181.8146.8925.95
Skipper		-1.63-8.68-2.5838.543.1632.3445.28
Balu Forge Industries		-2.65-11.32.341.96-29.4619.9911.56
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.82-11.17-17.42.3-3.2-9.315.65
Tempsens Instruments (India)		17.081.760.840.840.840.280.17
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		1.79-8.15-29.08-7.54-32.76-20.21-18.26

Source: Dion Global

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About HD Fire Protect

HD Fire Protect Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29270MH1997PLC107536 and registration number is 107536. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 489.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Narshi Dharamshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parika Miheer Ghotikar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Miheer Sadanand Ghotikar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anik Narendra Dharamshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Navin Muthu Ram
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Ravi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagesh Dinkar Pinge
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandak
    Independent Director

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