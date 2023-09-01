Follow Us

HCP PLASTENE BULKPACK LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹237.05 Closed
-4.99-12.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹237.05₹261.95
₹237.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹181.50₹464.45
₹237.05
Open Price
₹261.95
Prev. Close
₹249.50
Volume
2,217

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1253.65
  • R2270.25
  • R3278.55
  • Pivot
    245.35
  • S1228.75
  • S2220.45
  • S3203.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5362.13272.72
  • 10370.2283.29
  • 20385.11285.67
  • 50407.57277.12
  • 100407.83280.01
  • 200478.81309.46

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.99-18.51-1.29-7.62-45.475,681.71103.13
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. Share Holdings

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd.

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1984PLC050560 and registration number is 050560. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Prakash Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhaveshkumar Jain
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Subir Kumar Das
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Meenu Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Maheshvari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd.?

The market cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is ₹253.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is -53.09 and PB ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is 4.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is ₹237.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is ₹464.45 and 52-week low of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is ₹181.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

