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HCP Plastene Bulkpack Share Price

NSE
BSE

HCP PLASTENE BULKPACK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of HCP Plastene Bulkpack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹180.00 Closed
0.25₹ 0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HCP Plastene Bulkpack Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.20₹187.00
₹180.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.10₹284.45
₹180.00
Open Price
₹183.60
Prev. Close
₹179.55
Volume
7,587

Source: Dion Global

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HCP Plastene Bulkpack		-1.5-6.57-34.5712.01-7.22-14.797.71
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.696.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.4-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.5-27.710.533.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.7-0.62-11.4
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.1-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.9-9.59-18.6-4.8-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.955.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.790.4376.110.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HCP Plastene Bulkpack has declined 7.22% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, HCP Plastene Bulkpack has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5182.41180.93
10182.55182.54
20186.5187.1
50208.4199.02
100208.47201.27
200190.97193.74

Source: Dion Global

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HCP Plastene Bulkpack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.69%, FII holding fell to 2.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HCP Plastene Bulkpack Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTHCP Plastene Bulkpac - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING .
Jul 23, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTHCP Plastene Bulkpac - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 17, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTHCP Plastene Bulkpac - Intimation Regarding Non-Acceptance/Withdrawal Of Consent By The Internal Auditor
Jun 11, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTHCP Plastene Bulkpac - Results-Delay in Financial Results
May 29, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTHCP Plastene Bulkpac - DETERMINATION OF KMP UNDER REGULATION 30(5) OF SEBI (LODR) REG.

Source: Dion Global

About HCP Plastene Bulkpack

HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1984PLC050560 and registration number is 050560. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Shyamsunder Goyal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Prakash Hiralal Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Motilal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Meenu Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Ranjeet Mal kastia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aman Prakash Parekh
    Executive Director

FAQs on HCP Plastene Bulkpack Share Price

What is the share price of HCP Plastene Bulkpack?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹180.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HCP Plastene Bulkpack?

The HCP Plastene Bulkpack is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack?

The market cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹192.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HCP Plastene Bulkpack?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HCP Plastene Bulkpack are ₹187.00 and ₹175.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCP Plastene Bulkpack?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCP Plastene Bulkpack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹284.45 and 52-week low of HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹140.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HCP Plastene Bulkpack performed historically in terms of returns?

The HCP Plastene Bulkpack has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -6.57% for the past month, -34.57% over 3 months, -7.22% over 1 year, -14.79% across 3 years, and 7.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack are 8.28 and 2.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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