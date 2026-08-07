What is the share price of HCP Plastene Bulkpack? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹180.00 as on .

What kind of stock is HCP Plastene Bulkpack? The HCP Plastene Bulkpack is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack? The market cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹192.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HCP Plastene Bulkpack? Today’s highest and lowest price of HCP Plastene Bulkpack are ₹187.00 and ₹175.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCP Plastene Bulkpack? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCP Plastene Bulkpack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹284.45 and 52-week low of HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹140.10 as on .

How has the HCP Plastene Bulkpack performed historically in terms of returns? The HCP Plastene Bulkpack has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -6.57% for the past month, -34.57% over 3 months, -7.22% over 1 year, -14.79% across 3 years, and 7.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack are 8.28 and 2.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global