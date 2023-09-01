What is the Market Cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd.? The market cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is ₹253.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd.? P/E ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is -53.09 and PB ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is 4.8 as on .

What is the share price of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is ₹237.05 as on .