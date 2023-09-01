Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1984PLC050560 and registration number is 050560. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is ₹253.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is -53.09 and PB ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is 4.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is ₹237.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is ₹464.45 and 52-week low of HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is ₹181.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.