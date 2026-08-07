Here's the live share price of HCP Plastene Bulkpack along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HCP Plastene Bulkpack
|-1.5
|-6.57
|-34.57
|12.01
|-7.22
|-14.79
|7.71
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.6
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.4
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.5
|-27.71
|0.5
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.7
|-0.62
|-11.4
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.1
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.9
|-9.59
|-18.6
|-4.8
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.9
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.7
|90.43
|76.1
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HCP Plastene Bulkpack has declined 7.22% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, HCP Plastene Bulkpack has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|182.41
|180.93
|10
|182.55
|182.54
|20
|186.5
|187.1
|50
|208.4
|199.02
|100
|208.47
|201.27
|200
|190.97
|193.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HCP Plastene Bulkpack remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.69%, FII holding fell to 2.67%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|HCP Plastene Bulkpac - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING .
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|HCP Plastene Bulkpac - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|HCP Plastene Bulkpac - Intimation Regarding Non-Acceptance/Withdrawal Of Consent By The Internal Auditor
|Jun 11, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|HCP Plastene Bulkpac - Results-Delay in Financial Results
|May 29, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|HCP Plastene Bulkpac - DETERMINATION OF KMP UNDER REGULATION 30(5) OF SEBI (LODR) REG.
Source: Dion Global
HCP Plastene Bulkpack Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1984PLC050560 and registration number is 050560. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹180.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HCP Plastene Bulkpack is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹192.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HCP Plastene Bulkpack are ₹187.00 and ₹175.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCP Plastene Bulkpack stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹284.45 and 52-week low of HCP Plastene Bulkpack is ₹140.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HCP Plastene Bulkpack has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -6.57% for the past month, -34.57% over 3 months, -7.22% over 1 year, -14.79% across 3 years, and 7.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCP Plastene Bulkpack are 8.28 and 2.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global