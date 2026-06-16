The HCLTech share price surged 3% after the information technology sector stock announced a strategic investment in one of India’s fastest-growing Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies. International brokerage house Nomura has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on HCLTech after the deal.

The brokerage house stated that the investment could strengthen HCLTech’ positioning in emerging AI opportunities while also helping it build specialised solutions for clients across industries. It has retained a target price of Rs 1,600 per share on HCLTech. Based on the last closing price of Rs 1,119, this implies an upside potential of nearly 43%.

Let’s take a look at the key factors investors need to consider and the rationale behind the brokerage bullish outlook –

HCL Tech makes a strategic AI bet

One of the key reasons behind the brokerage’s positive view is HCLTech decision to invest US$150 million in Sarvam AI. This is an unlisted Indian Artificial Intelligence company.

According to the Nomura report, this is the first time an Indian information technology services company has made such an investment in a sovereign AI company.

“HCLTech has announced investing USD150mn into Sarvam” for a 10.46% stake, the report noted.

The transaction values Sarvam AI at approximately US$1.5 billion post-investment and is expected to be completed within the next few weeks.

What makes Sarvam AI different?

Sarvam AI focuses on building foundational Artificial Intelligence models within India rather than relying entirely on overseas technologies.

The company develops solutions across language, speech, vision and document-processing applications. As per the brokerage house report, Sarvam’s technology is already being used across sectors such as banking, insurance, government technology and defence.

The report highlighted that “Sarvam Vision” is helping digitise millions of pages of records, while its speech models process large volumes of audio data every month.

Its conversational AI platform is also seeing rapid adoption, handling millions of interactions daily.

“Sarvam’s conversational platform handles over 2 million interactions a day,”added Nomura in its report.

Why the investment matters for HCLTech

Nomura also pointed out in the report that the funds will support Sarvam’s research and development efforts in areas such as “agentic AI, coding, and cybersecurity use cases.”

For HCLTech, the partnership could help create customised AI solutions for clients across industries.

The report stated that the investment will allow the company to “develop industry and client-specific language models and AI solutions” for global customers.

Another important objective is expanding multilingual AI capabilities that can be deployed both in India and international markets.

Investment Snapshot

Particulars Details Nomura Rating Buy Target Price Rs 1,600 Last Closing Price Rs 1,119 Upside Potential 43% Investment Amount $150 million Stake in Sarvam AI 10.46% Sarvam AI Valuation $1.5 billion

Sovereign AI emerges as a new opportunity

One of the key themes highlighted in the report is sovereign AI.

Many governments and regulated industries are increasingly seeking localised Artificial Intelligence platforms that offer greater control over data security, compliance and infrastructure.

Furthermore, Nomura noted that the partnership could help “accelerate the development and adoption of sovereign AI solutions” for governments and enterprises.

What investors need to watch

The key factor investors need to monitor ahead is how the partnership translates into business opportunities over the coming years.

Apart from this, the success of Sarvam’s next-generation AI models, adoption by enterprise clients and expansion into global markets will also remain a key factor to watch ahead..

According to the brokerage report, HCLTech is currently trading at around 14 times its FY28 estimated earnings per share, compared with the valuation multiple used in Nomura’s target price calculation.

As Artificial Intelligence becomes a larger part of technology spending worldwide, investors will be watching whether this early move into India’s sovereign AI ecosystem can create a new growth avenue for HCLTech in the years ahead.

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