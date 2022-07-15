HCL Technologies, TCS, Wipro among 28 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 66 scrips at fresh highs

Benchmark indices were up marginally in noon deals on Friday amid a weak global sentiment on fears of a likely aggressive rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The BSE Sensex was up 50-odd points at 53,480. The NSE Nifty50 languished around 15,960. The broader markets also held marginal gains. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up 0.4 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively. “The major drag on the market continues to be the FII selling which has exceeded $30 billion, so far this year. But this month, FIIs have been buyers for 2 days including yesterday. This means some of the FIIs have started buying in segments where valuations have become attractive,” said said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Atam Valves, Axita Cotton, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Gensol Engineering, GRP Ltd, ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto ETF, Insecticides (India), Lumax Auto Technologies, Maharshtra Seamless, Shanti Educational Initiatives, PC Jeweller were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Axis NIFTY IT ETF, Birlasoft, HCL Technologies, Mphasis, NMDC, PB Fintech, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro were among the securities at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, 15 stocks hit 52-weeh high, while 29 securities were at fresh lows intraday. Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, GRP, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Rajnandini Metal, International Constructions were among the stocks that hit 52-week highs. Meanwhile, Arrow Greentech, GE Power India, HCL Technologies, MphasiS, NGL Fine-Chem, Tata Consultancy Services were among the securities that hit fresh lows on NSE intraday.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Titan, M&M, HDFC, Maruti, L&T, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Ultratech Cement, ITC, NTPC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were top gainers, while Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Wipro, Powergrid, Dr Reddy’s, Axis Bank, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Tata Consumer, Titan, Tata Motors, HUL, M&M were the top gainers. Meanwhile, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Wipro, Powergrid, JSW Steel were the laggards.