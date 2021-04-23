HCL Tech, Vedanta, RIL, Future Retail, Tata Motors, Wipro, HDFC, M&M, Torrent Power stocks in focus

Asian stock markets were seen trading weak, taking cues from an overnight drop on Wall Street.

SGX Nifty hints at a negative opening for domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 374 points higher at 48,080 while the broader Nifty 50 index ended at 14,406. Asian stock markets were seen trading weak, taking cues from an overnight drop on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.36 per cent while the Topix index and South Korea’s Kospi declined nearly one per cent. The three main indexes on Wall Street fell following reports that President Joe Biden planned to almost double the capital gains tax.

Stocks in focus today:

HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra: A total of 16 companies including HCL Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Money, GNA Axles, Integrated Capital Services, Oriental Hotels, and Wendt (India), among others will release their quarter earnings on April 23.

Vedanta: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear Vedanta’s plea for opening of its shut Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu for producing 1,050 tonne of oxygen per day (TPD) that can be supplied to hospitals free of cost to treat Covid-19 patients.

RIL, Future Retail: Lenders to Kishore Biyani’s Future Group will withdraw the just-approved debt recast plan that offered easier repayment options, if the troubled retailer’s Rs 24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) goes through in a reasonable time frame, PTI cited sources as saying.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover UK is currently experiencing some Covid-19 supply chain disruption. As a result, JLR has adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that the Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of non production from April 26. Manufacturing continues at the Solihull plant.

Wipro: Wipro announced its commitment to achieving Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise.

HDFC (Housing Development Finance Corporation): HDFC has concluded the sale of 47.75 lakh equity shares of Re 1 each, representing 24.48 per cent of the equity capital of Good Host to Baskin Lake Investments Ltd., at a price of Rs 452.71 per equity share, aggregating to a consideration of Rs 216.18 crore.

Torrent Power: Torrent Power Ltd on Thursday said it will set up a 300 MW capacity solar power plant in Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 1,250 crore. The firm said it has signed an agreement to sell electricity generated at Rs 2.22 per unit for a period of 25 years.