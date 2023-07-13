HCL Tech stock tanks 2% today after Q1 earnings miss estimates; should you buy, sell or hold HCL Tech shares?

HCL Tech share price tanked 2% to Rs 1087.75 today after the IT major’s Q1FY24 earnings missed analysts’ expectations. The company reported a nearly 8% on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter to Rs 3,534 crore. Consolidated revenue grew 12% on-year to Rs 26,296 crore. The board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 10 a share. The company has fixed the record date as July 20 for the dividend payment. HCL Tech shares have fallen 3% in the last one month and have risen 20% in the past one year.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 09:36 IST