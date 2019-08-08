HCL Tech share price jumps after firm maintains revenue guidance; should you buy or sell stock?

HCL Tech has reported a 7.6% on-year fall in net profit to Rs 2,220 crore for the quarter ended 30th June.

Shares of India’s major IT firm HCL Tech jumped on Thursday morning, after the firm maintained its revenue and EBIT guidance in constant currency terms. HCL Tech has reported a 7.6% on-year fall in net profit to Rs 2,220 crore for the quarter ended 30th June. HCL Tech guided for 14-16% revenue growth in FY20 in constant currency terms and maintained FY20 EBIT margin guidance of 18.5 to 19.5 per cent. The firm’s total revenue came in at Rs 16,425 crore, up 18.4% on-year and 2.7% on a QoQ basis. The firm has also announced dividend of Rs 2 per share. HCL Tech’s Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) came in at Rs 2,806 crore, down 7.7% on quarterand 2.8 per cent YoY. EBITDA margin decline to 20.7 per cent in the recently concluded quarter, as compared to 23.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

Taking stock of the reported results, global brokerage firm Nomura noted that improvement in organic growth led by better ramp in large deals in a positive for HCL Tech. Nomura said that the miss on Q1 margin and guidance of 24% on FY20 are a negative. Nomura expects a cut in consensus estimates. The valuations are attractive at 12 times FY21 estimated EPS, said Nomura, The firm has a buy call on the shares with a target price of Rs 1,270.

BNP Paribas said that HCL Tech is well on track for FY20 targets. The firm has cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 4% for Q1 results and higher tax rates. Valuation at 13 times FY20 PE remains inexpensive, noted the firm. The deal with IBM will be margin accretive for as per BNP Paribas estimates. BNP Paribas has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,200.

