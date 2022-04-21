HCL Tech, Reliance, Nestle, Tata Steel, HDFC, Nykaa, Infosys, Future Retail stocks in focus on F&O expiry day

Domestic equity markets BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again looking to open higher on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were trading 106.50 points or 0.6 per cent up at 17,253 on Singaporean Exchange. S&P BSE Sensex added 574 points or 1.02% to close the day at 57,037 while the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 177 points or 1.05% to end at 17,136. Analysts said that Nifty formed an inside bar i.e. the high low bar of April 20 is within those of April 19, which does not have any predictive value. “Only when the high of April 19 (17,276) is breached, one can turn mildly bullish. On falls, 16959-16980 could provide support. The lower than normal volumes suggests that the upmove has got more to do with slower FPI sales than aggressive buying,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

Stocks to watch

HCL Tech, Nestle: BSE-listed companies such as HCL Technologies, Nestle India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, Tata Communications, Crisil, Cyient, Rallis India, Rajratan Global Wire, Sasken Technologies and Shiva Cement are the companies that will announce their March quarter results today.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel said on Wednesday that the company will stop doing business with Russia and for business continuity, its sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials.

Housing Development Finance Corporation: HDFC on Wednesday said it has entered into binding agreements to sell a 10% stake in HDFC Capital Advisors to a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for Rs 184 crore.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Aveda has partnered with Nykaa, to launch Aveda X Nykaa, with the opening of first store in the garden city of India – Bengaluru.

Infosys: The bluechip IT company has completed acquisition of Germany-based digital experience and marketing agency, oddity.

Future Group: Future Group companies on Wednesday held shareholders meetings, pursuant to tribunal directions, to seek approvals for the proposed Rs 24,713-crore deal with Reliance Industries (RIL). The group companies — Future Retail (FRL), Future Enterprises (FEL), Future Lifestyle Fashions (FLF) and Future Consumer (FCL) — held their meetings through videoconferencing and other audio-visual means, the companies said in separate regulatory updates.

PC Jeweller: The Supreme Court has set aside the Securities Appellate Tribunal’s (SAT) decision that upheld the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) order that imposed a total fine of Rs 1 crore on four individuals and Quick Developers Pvt Ltd (QDPL), and also barred them from the securities market for a year in a case of alleged insider trading activities in the shares of PC Jeweller during April-July 2018.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd: Reliance Group firm RIIL on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1.06 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.