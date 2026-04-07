Indian IT major, HCL Technologies, will declare its quarterly financial performance on April 21 and may also announce an interim dividend.

HCL Tech Q4 results would garner special attention, as the firm, which has embedded AI across engineering, services, and other platforms, reported $146 million revenue for its advanced AI revenue in Q3FY26.

The focus now lies on how much its business scaled since and what are the market expectations for the quarter ending March 31, 2026.

Here’s what brokerages expect for HCL Tech Q4 results:

HCL Tech Q4: Result Date and Time

HCL Tech will hold a two-day board meeting to consider and review its financial performance for FY26. The meeting will commence on Monday, April 20, and the company’s board will announce its financial performance just a day after, on Tuesday, April 21.

Brokerages expect a soft Q4 for HCL Tech, forecasting its revenue to decline in constant currency terms, driven by a sequential fall in its P&P (products and platforms) business segment. For FY27, analysts expect the firm to give a revenue growth guidance of 3–5% in IT services. They also forecast margin improvement aided by rupee depreciation.

HCL Tech Preview: Q4 profit expectations

Brokerages expect HCL Tech Q4 profit to remain flat or decline on a sequential basis. According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, the company’s net profit is expected to fall by nearly 8% on-quarter to over Rs 4,636 crore. However, the brokerage expects the company’s bottom line to rise by nearly 7.6% on a YoY basis.

While Kotak Institutional Equities forecasts a flat quarter for the IT major, estimating its net profit at Rs 4,807 crore, indicating a QoQ rise of just 0.3%. The brokerage expects the company’s net profit to rise by over 12% YoY.

HCL Tech: Q4 revenue outlook

Nuvama pegs HCL Tech’s revenue at over Rs 34,204 crore, marking a YoY rise of 13% and a sequential growth of 1%. “Services segment is likely to report 0.4% CC QoQ growth,” it added.

While Kotak estimates the company’s topline slightly higher at Rs 34,600 crore, signalling a rise of more than 14% YoY and a sequential growth of 2%. “We expect company to guide for 3–5% revenue growth excluding acquisition of HPE’s telco solutions group. Services business revenue growth guidance is likely to be in 4–6% range, implying 0.6–1.4% CQGR,” the brokerage said in its report.

HCL Tech: Q4 EBIT estimate

Nuvama states that HCL Tech’s EBIT margin is likely to decline on a sequential basis, impacted by software business seasonality, wage hikes, and restructuring expenses. The brokerage pegs the IT firm’s EBIT at over Rs 5,890 crore, indicating a decline of more than 6% QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, it expects EBIT to rise by over 8%.

Kotak estimates the company’s EBIT higher at over Rs 6,108 crore, reflecting a sequential decline of nearly 3% but a YoY rise of nearly 13%. The brokerage also echoed a similar tone, stating that EBIT performance will be impacted by restructuring costs and wage revisions. It adds that the impact of higher costs may be partly balanced by gains from rupee depreciation.

HCL Tech: Dividend news

The company’s board may consider the payment of an interim dividend for FY26, HCL Tech said in its regulatory filing. Over the past three quarters, its total dividend payout amount stands at Rs 36 per share (Rs 12 per share every quarter).

HCL Tech: Q3FY26 Performance

For Q3FY26, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 4,076 crore, falling 11% YoY and down nearly 4% on a sequential basis.

The company’s revenue from operations rose by more than 13% YoY to Rs 33,872 crore. On a sequential basis, the topline rose by 6%.