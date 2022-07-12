HCL Tech, Gland Pharma at new 52-week lows on BSE; Adani Total, M&M Financial at fresh 52-week highs

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were ruling nearly half a per cent down on Tuesday, dragged by losses in HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and HUL, among others. In late morning deals, BSE Sensex hit day’s low of 54,054, while NSE Nifty 50 fell to 16,103.35. So far in the trade, HCL Technologies shares fell to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 927.10 apiece, crossing its previous low of Rs 940.25 on S&P BSE Sensex. While no stock hit a new 52-week high on the 30-share index.

On BSE Sensex, a total of 77 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs amid weak market momentum. These were ABC Gas (International), Ace Men Engg Works, Akshar Spintex, Adani Total Gas, Blue Dart Express, Deep Diamond India, Dhruva Capital Services, Esaar (India), IFL Enterprises, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, PC Jeweller, and Vadilal Industries, among others. On the flip side, 18 stocks fell to new 52-week lows on BSE Sensex. These were Arshiya, Balaji Telefilms, Gland Pharma, Globe Commercials, Kesar India, Parsvnath Developers, Sintex Plastics Technology, Starlit Power Systems, and Triveni Enterprises, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange, 26 stocks rose to their new 52-week highs, while 13 shares fell to fresh 52-week lows in late morning deals. The stock that hit fresh highs were Adani Total Gas, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF, Brand Concepts, BLS International Services, Blue Dart Express, Elecon Engineering Company, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Kernex Microsystems (India), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mirza International, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Royal Orchid Hotels, Shalimar Paints, Sterling Tools, Sumitomo Chemical India, and Titagarh Wagons, among others.

On the contrary, stocks of DRC Systems India, Gujarat Apollo Industries, HCL Technologies, ICICI Prudential Nifty 5 Yr Benchmark G-SEC ETF, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Silver ETF, and Suumaya Industries, among others fell to fresh 52-week lows on NSE.