HCL Tech, Gland Pharma among 27 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week lows; Adani Total Gas at new 52-week high

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 gave up all the gains made in morning deals, and turned negative, falling over 0.5% each on Wednesday. The indices were dragged down by losses in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), among others. The 30-share Sensex hit a day’s low of 53,547, while NSE Nifty declined to 15,974.75. So far in day, HCL Technologies hit a fresh 52-week low yet again on Wednesday, after Q1 net profit missed estimates. HCL Tech stock fell to Rs 90.5.20 apiece, below the previous low of Rs 925 apiece. While no stock hit new 52-week high on S&P BSE Sensex.

Stocks that hit 52-week highs, 52-week lows on BSE

In the afternoon deals, a total of 27 stocks touched fresh 52-week lows on BSE Sensex. These were CitiPort Financial Services, Foods & Inns, Gland Pharma, HCL Technologies, Suumaya Corporation, Triveni Enterprises, and Vikas Proppant & Granite, among others. On the flip side, 71 stocks rose to their fresh 52-week high levels on BSE Sensex in Wednesday’s afternoon deals. These were ABC Gas (International), AGI Infra, Adani Total Gas, Delhivery, ESAAR (India), IFL Enterprises, Jayant Infratech, PC Jeweller, Quest Softech (India), Valiant Communications, Varun Beverages, among others.

Stocks that hit 52-week highs, 52-week lows on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, 20 scrips rose to fresh 52-week highs, while 18 fell to new 52-week lows. The stocks that hit new 52-week highs were Akshar Spintex, Adani Total Gas, Dangee Dums, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Global Education, GRP, Hardwyn India, Insecticides (India), Patanjali Foods, PC Jeweller, Rolex Rings, Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2024 50-50, and TCPL Packaging, among others.

On the contrary, Ajanta Pharma, DRC Systems India, Gland Pharma, ICICI Prudential Nifty 5 Yr Benchmark G-SEC ETF, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Silver ETF, Suumaya Industries, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty IT ETF, among other stocks fell to new 52-week low levels on NSE in Wednesday’s afternoon trade.