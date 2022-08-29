HCL Tech, Future Enterprises among 52 BSE stocks to hit 52-week lows; Adani Transmission at new high

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 tanked more than 2 per cent in the morning trade on Monday. After a few hours into the trade indices recovered from the day’s lows and were down 1.4 per cent. In the noon deals, BSE Sensex was ruling 800 points or 1.4 per cent down at 58,034, and the NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 17,326, down 230 points 1.3 per cent. So far in the trade today, HCL Tech hit a new 52-week low of Rs 875.65, below the previous low of Rs 877.25 touched in July this year. While no stock hit a new 52-week high on S&P BSE Sensex.

On BSE Sensex, a total 136 stocks rose to their fresh 52-week highs in the noon deals. These include ABC Gas (International), Adani Transmission, Angel Fibers, Bharat Electronics, Cochin Shipyard, Duropack, Goodluck India, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Jyothy Labs, Krishna Ventures, Max India, NDTV, Olatech Solutions, Panchsheel Organics, Quest Softech (India), Rama Steel Tubes, Reliance Infrastructure, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), Syrma SGS Technology, and Venus Pipes & Tubes among others.

On the flip side, 52 stocks fell to new 52-week lows. These were Acewin Agriteck, A&M Febcon, Bhatia Colour Chem, Biocon, Bombay Rayon Fashions, Birlasoft, Diggi Multitrade, Future Enterprises, Fermenta Biotech, Jayatma Industries, Kothari Fermentation & Biochem, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare, Mphasis, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Sanofi India, Thyrocare Technologies, and Vipul, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange, 58 stocks hit new 52-week highs, while 29 stocks fell to fresh 52-week lows. The stocks that rose to new highs were Adani Transmission, Anik Industries, Arihant Superstructures, Banco Products, Bharat Electronics, Cochin Shipyard, Data Patterns (India), DSP Mutual Fund – DSP Silver ETF, Elgi Equipments, Escorts Kubota, Ingersoll Rand (India), Kritika Wires, Lokesh Machines, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Quality ETF, Paradeep Phosphates, Rama Phosphates, Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL Apr 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight, TTK Healthcare, among others.

On the contrary, the stocks that hit 52-week lows were Biocon, Birlasoft, DSP Mutual Fund – DSP Silver ETF, IDFC Mutual Fund – IDFC Nifty ETF, Kaveri Seed Company, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF, Sanofi India, Shilpa Medicare, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Silver ETF, Thyrocare Technologies, among others.