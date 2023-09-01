Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

HCKK Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HCKK VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹109.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HCKK Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.25₹109.25
₹109.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.17₹120.20
₹109.25
Open Price
₹109.25
Prev. Close
₹109.25
Volume
0

HCKK Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109.25
  • R2109.25
  • R3109.25
  • Pivot
    109.25
  • S1109.25
  • S2109.25
  • S3109.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.23109.96
  • 1045.73108.13
  • 2037.01104.26
  • 5024.0795.45
  • 10017.9580.9
  • 20027.0562.77

HCKK Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.0018.362.10658.68142.24142.78
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

HCKK Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

HCKK Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HCKK Ventures Ltd.

HCKK Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1983PLC263361 and registration number is 263361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of blank audio and video tapes and diskettes, magnetic and optical disks (cds, dvds) and parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harish Kanchan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Chitra Phadke
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin Ramamurthy
    Director
  • Mr. Ruzbeh Patel
    Director

FAQs on HCKK Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HCKK Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of HCKK Ventures Ltd. is ₹40.53 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HCKK Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HCKK Ventures Ltd. is -9931.82 and PB ratio of HCKK Ventures Ltd. is 10.37 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of HCKK Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCKK Ventures Ltd. is ₹109.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCKK Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCKK Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCKK Ventures Ltd. is ₹120.20 and 52-week low of HCKK Ventures Ltd. is ₹12.17 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data