HCKK Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1983PLC263361 and registration number is 263361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of blank audio and video tapes and diskettes, magnetic and optical disks (cds, dvds) and parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.