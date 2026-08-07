Here's the live share price of HCKK Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HCKK Ventures
|3.39
|32.50
|-20.48
|6.51
|-29.09
|-32.10
|-0.19
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HCKK Ventures has declined 29.09% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, HCKK Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.54
|34.39
|10
|36.35
|34.55
|20
|32.48
|34
|50
|34.17
|33.58
|100
|33.45
|34.64
|200
|33.04
|42.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HCKK Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|HCKK Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|HCKK Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 02:05 AM IST IST
|HCKK Ventures - Audited Financial Result For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|HCKK Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Four
|May 25, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|HCKK Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year E
Source: Dion Global
HCKK Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1983PLC263361 and registration number is 263361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of blank audio and video tapes and diskettes, magnetic and optical disks (cds, dvds) and parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCKK Ventures is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HCKK Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HCKK Ventures is ₹13.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HCKK Ventures are ₹37.80 and ₹36.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCKK Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCKK Ventures is ₹53.44 and 52-week low of HCKK Ventures is ₹25.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HCKK Ventures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 32.5% for the past month, -20.48% over 3 months, -29.09% over 1 year, -32.1% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCKK Ventures are -13.39 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global