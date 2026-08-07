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HCKK Ventures Share Price

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BSE

HCKK VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of HCKK Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HCKK Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.00₹37.80
₹36.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.18₹53.44
₹36.00
Open Price
₹37.80
Prev. Close
₹36.00
Volume
2,628

Source: Dion Global

HCKK Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HCKK Ventures		3.3932.50-20.486.51-29.09-32.10-0.19
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HCKK Ventures has declined 29.09% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, HCKK Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

HCKK Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HCKK Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.5434.39
1036.3534.55
2032.4834
5034.1733.58
10033.4534.64
20033.0442.39

Source: Dion Global

HCKK Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HCKK Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HCKK Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTHCKK Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTHCKK Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 02:05 AM IST ISTHCKK Ventures - Audited Financial Result For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTHCKK Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Four
May 25, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTHCKK Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Result For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year E

Source: Dion Global

About HCKK Ventures

HCKK Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1983PLC263361 and registration number is 263361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of blank audio and video tapes and diskettes, magnetic and optical disks (cds, dvds) and parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Apurv Bhargava
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Antoo Kallan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Salian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bijal Durgavale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on HCKK Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of HCKK Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCKK Ventures is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HCKK Ventures?

The HCKK Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HCKK Ventures?

The market cap of HCKK Ventures is ₹13.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HCKK Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HCKK Ventures are ₹37.80 and ₹36.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCKK Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCKK Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCKK Ventures is ₹53.44 and 52-week low of HCKK Ventures is ₹25.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HCKK Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The HCKK Ventures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 32.5% for the past month, -20.48% over 3 months, -29.09% over 1 year, -32.1% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HCKK Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCKK Ventures are -13.39 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

HCKK Ventures News

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