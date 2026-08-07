What is the share price of HCKK Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCKK Ventures is ₹36.00 as on .

What kind of stock is HCKK Ventures? The HCKK Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HCKK Ventures? The market cap of HCKK Ventures is ₹13.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HCKK Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of HCKK Ventures are ₹37.80 and ₹36.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCKK Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCKK Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCKK Ventures is ₹53.44 and 52-week low of HCKK Ventures is ₹25.18 as on .

How has the HCKK Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The HCKK Ventures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 32.5% for the past month, -20.48% over 3 months, -29.09% over 1 year, -32.1% across 3 years, and -0.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HCKK Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCKK Ventures are -13.39 and 3.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global