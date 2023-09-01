Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-5.00
|18.36
|2.10
|658.68
|142.24
|142.78
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HCKK Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100MH1983PLC263361 and registration number is 263361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of blank audio and video tapes and diskettes, magnetic and optical disks (cds, dvds) and parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HCKK Ventures Ltd. is ₹40.53 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of HCKK Ventures Ltd. is -9931.82 and PB ratio of HCKK Ventures Ltd. is 10.37 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCKK Ventures Ltd. is ₹109.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCKK Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCKK Ventures Ltd. is ₹120.20 and 52-week low of HCKK Ventures Ltd. is ₹12.17 as on Aug 28, 2023.