Here's the live share price of HB Portfolio along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HB Portfolio
|0.80
|6.27
|-8.53
|-0.45
|-32.35
|13.06
|10.96
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HB Portfolio has declined 32.35% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, HB Portfolio has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.19
|57.46
|10
|55.68
|56.81
|20
|55.35
|56.5
|50
|58.24
|57.53
|100
|58.99
|59.21
|200
|62.43
|63.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HB Portfolio remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:57 PM IST IST
|HB Portfolio - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolid
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|HB Portfolio - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Update On 31St AGM
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|HB Portfolio - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|HB Portfolio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|HB Portfolio - Results - Financial Results For The Last Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
HB Portfolio Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120HR1994PLC034148 and registration number is 034148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Portfolio is ₹57.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HB Portfolio is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HB Portfolio is ₹62.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Portfolio are ₹58.54 and ₹54.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Portfolio stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Portfolio is ₹89.53 and 52-week low of HB Portfolio is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HB Portfolio has shown returns of 3.36% over the past day, 6.27% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -32.35% over 1 year, 13.06% across 3 years, and 10.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Portfolio are 229.33 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global