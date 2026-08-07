What is the share price of HB Portfolio? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Portfolio is ₹57.79 as on .

What kind of stock is HB Portfolio? The HB Portfolio is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HB Portfolio? The market cap of HB Portfolio is ₹62.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HB Portfolio? Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Portfolio are ₹58.54 and ₹54.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Portfolio? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Portfolio stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Portfolio is ₹89.53 and 52-week low of HB Portfolio is ₹49.00 as on .

How has the HB Portfolio performed historically in terms of returns? The HB Portfolio has shown returns of 3.36% over the past day, 6.27% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -32.35% over 1 year, 13.06% across 3 years, and 10.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HB Portfolio? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Portfolio are 229.33 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global