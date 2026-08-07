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HB Portfolio Share Price

NSE
BSE

HB PORTFOLIO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of HB Portfolio along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.79 Closed
3.36₹ 1.88
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HB Portfolio Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.79₹58.54
₹57.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹89.53
₹57.79
Open Price
₹54.79
Prev. Close
₹55.91
Volume
61

Source: Dion Global

HB Portfolio Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HB Portfolio		0.806.27-8.53-0.45-32.3513.0610.96
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HB Portfolio has declined 32.35% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, HB Portfolio has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

HB Portfolio Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HB Portfolio Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.1957.46
1055.6856.81
2055.3556.5
5058.2457.53
10058.9959.21
20062.4363.8

Source: Dion Global

HB Portfolio Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HB Portfolio remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HB Portfolio Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:57 PM IST ISTHB Portfolio - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolid
Jul 22, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTHB Portfolio - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Update On 31St AGM
Jul 04, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTHB Portfolio - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTHB Portfolio - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTHB Portfolio - Results - Financial Results For The Last Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About HB Portfolio

HB Portfolio Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120HR1994PLC034148 and registration number is 034148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Bhasin
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Gurjot Singh Narang
    Director
  • Mr. Harbans Lal
    Director

FAQs on HB Portfolio Share Price

What is the share price of HB Portfolio?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Portfolio is ₹57.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HB Portfolio?

The HB Portfolio is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HB Portfolio?

The market cap of HB Portfolio is ₹62.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HB Portfolio?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Portfolio are ₹58.54 and ₹54.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Portfolio?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Portfolio stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Portfolio is ₹89.53 and 52-week low of HB Portfolio is ₹49.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HB Portfolio performed historically in terms of returns?

The HB Portfolio has shown returns of 3.36% over the past day, 6.27% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -32.35% over 1 year, 13.06% across 3 years, and 10.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HB Portfolio?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Portfolio are 229.33 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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