HB Portfolio Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HB PORTFOLIO LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹63.50 Closed
4.052.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HB Portfolio Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.05₹64.08
₹63.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.15₹68.40
₹63.50
Open Price
₹58.05
Prev. Close
₹61.03
Volume
11,047

HB Portfolio Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.7
  • R267.91
  • R371.73
  • Pivot
    61.88
  • S159.67
  • S255.85
  • S353.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.6960.75
  • 1035.2658.17
  • 2034.7753.43
  • 5034.346.59
  • 10032.0842.94
  • 20033.740.22

HB Portfolio Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.7557.3074.4561.7087.04213.58135.19
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

HB Portfolio Ltd. Share Holdings

HB Portfolio Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About HB Portfolio Ltd.

HB Portfolio Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120HR1994PLC034148 and registration number is 034148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Bhasin
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jain
    Director
  • Mr. R K Bhargava
    Director
  • Mr. Harbans Lal
    Director

FAQs on HB Portfolio Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HB Portfolio Ltd.?

The market cap of HB Portfolio Ltd. is ₹68.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HB Portfolio Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HB Portfolio Ltd. is 32.97 and PB ratio of HB Portfolio Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HB Portfolio Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Portfolio Ltd. is ₹63.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Portfolio Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Portfolio Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Portfolio Ltd. is ₹68.40 and 52-week low of HB Portfolio Ltd. is ₹29.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

