Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.75
|57.30
|74.45
|61.70
|87.04
|213.58
|135.19
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
HB Portfolio Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120HR1994PLC034148 and registration number is 034148. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HB Portfolio Ltd. is ₹68.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HB Portfolio Ltd. is 32.97 and PB ratio of HB Portfolio Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Portfolio Ltd. is ₹63.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Portfolio Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Portfolio Ltd. is ₹68.40 and 52-week low of HB Portfolio Ltd. is ₹29.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.