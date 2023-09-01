What is the Market Cap of HB Portfolio Ltd.? The market cap of HB Portfolio Ltd. is ₹68.35 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HB Portfolio Ltd.? P/E ratio of HB Portfolio Ltd. is 32.97 and PB ratio of HB Portfolio Ltd. is 0.42 as on .

What is the share price of HB Portfolio Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Portfolio Ltd. is ₹63.50 as on .