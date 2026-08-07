Here's the live share price of HB Leasing & Finance Co along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HB Leasing & Finance Co
|-2.68
|1.50
|-13.98
|-20.77
|-26.71
|22.81
|24.38
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HB Leasing & Finance Co has declined 26.71% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, HB Leasing & Finance Co has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.28
|10.36
|10
|10.3
|10.33
|20
|10.24
|10.31
|50
|10.35
|10.47
|100
|10.99
|10.96
|200
|12.09
|11.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HB Leasing & Finance Co remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|HB Leasing & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The First
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|HB Leasing & Fin. - Letter To The Shareholders
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|HB Leasing & Fin. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|HB Leasing & Fin. - Notice Of 43Rd Annual General Meeting.
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|HB Leasing & Fin. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Update On 43Rd Annual General Meeting.
Source: Dion Global
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910HR1982PLC034071 and registration number is 034071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹10.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HB Leasing & Finance Co is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹13.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Leasing & Finance Co are ₹10.15 and ₹9.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Leasing & Finance Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹16.97 and 52-week low of HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹7.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HB Leasing & Finance Co has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, 1.5% for the past month, -13.98% over 3 months, -26.71% over 1 year, 22.81% across 3 years, and 24.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Leasing & Finance Co are -47.65 and 2.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global