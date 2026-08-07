What is the share price of HB Leasing & Finance Co? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹10.15 as on .

What kind of stock is HB Leasing & Finance Co? The HB Leasing & Finance Co is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HB Leasing & Finance Co? The market cap of HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹13.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HB Leasing & Finance Co? Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Leasing & Finance Co are ₹10.15 and ₹9.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Leasing & Finance Co? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Leasing & Finance Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹16.97 and 52-week low of HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹7.51 as on .

How has the HB Leasing & Finance Co performed historically in terms of returns? The HB Leasing & Finance Co has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, 1.5% for the past month, -13.98% over 3 months, -26.71% over 1 year, 22.81% across 3 years, and 24.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HB Leasing & Finance Co? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Leasing & Finance Co are -47.65 and 2.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global