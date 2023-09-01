Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.44
|73.73
|122.95
|94.32
|71.09
|545.08
|703.06
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910HR1982PLC034071 and registration number is 034071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is ₹8.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is 37.66 and PB ratio of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is 3.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is ₹7.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is ₹9.04 and 52-week low of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.