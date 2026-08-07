Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

HB Leasing & Finance Co Share Price

NSE
BSE

HB LEASING & FINANCE CO

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of HB Leasing & Finance Co along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.15 Closed
1.40₹ 0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

HB Leasing & Finance Co Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.65₹10.15
₹10.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.51₹16.97
₹10.15
Open Price
₹10.00
Prev. Close
₹10.01
Volume
2,118

Source: Dion Global

HB Leasing & Finance Co Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HB Leasing & Finance Co		-2.681.50-13.98-20.77-26.7122.8124.38
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HB Leasing & Finance Co has declined 26.71% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, HB Leasing & Finance Co has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

HB Leasing & Finance Co Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HB Leasing & Finance Co Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.2810.36
1010.310.33
2010.2410.31
5010.3510.47
10010.9910.96
20012.0911.85

Source: Dion Global

HB Leasing & Finance Co Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HB Leasing & Finance Co remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

HB Leasing & Finance Co Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTHB Leasing & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The First
Jul 29, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTHB Leasing & Fin. - Letter To The Shareholders
Jul 29, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTHB Leasing & Fin. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTHB Leasing & Fin. - Notice Of 43Rd Annual General Meeting.
Jul 22, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTHB Leasing & Fin. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Update On 43Rd Annual General Meeting.

Source: Dion Global

About HB Leasing & Finance Co

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910HR1982PLC034071 and registration number is 034071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Bhasin
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Shukla
    Director
  • Mrs. Sapna Khandelwal
    Director

FAQs on HB Leasing & Finance Co Share Price

What is the share price of HB Leasing & Finance Co?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹10.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HB Leasing & Finance Co?

The HB Leasing & Finance Co is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HB Leasing & Finance Co?

The market cap of HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹13.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HB Leasing & Finance Co?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Leasing & Finance Co are ₹10.15 and ₹9.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Leasing & Finance Co?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Leasing & Finance Co stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹16.97 and 52-week low of HB Leasing & Finance Co is ₹7.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HB Leasing & Finance Co performed historically in terms of returns?

The HB Leasing & Finance Co has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, 1.5% for the past month, -13.98% over 3 months, -26.71% over 1 year, 22.81% across 3 years, and 24.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HB Leasing & Finance Co?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Leasing & Finance Co are -47.65 and 2.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

HB Leasing & Finance Co News

More HB Leasing & Finance Co News
Market Pulse