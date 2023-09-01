Follow Us

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HB LEASING & FINANCE CO LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.87 Closed
-1.99-0.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:38 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.87₹7.87
₹7.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.25₹9.04
₹7.87
Open Price
₹7.87
Prev. Close
₹8.03
Volume
1,556

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.87
  • R27.87
  • R37.87
  • Pivot
    7.87
  • S17.87
  • S27.87
  • S37.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.838.28
  • 103.938.14
  • 204.237.41
  • 504.535.93
  • 1004.345.05
  • 2004.384.58

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.4473.73122.9594.3271.09545.08703.06
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. Share Holdings

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.

HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910HR1982PLC034071 and registration number is 034071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Leasing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Bhasin
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Lachmi Narain Malik
    Director
  • Mrs. Sapna Khandelwal
    Director

FAQs on HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.?

The market cap of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is ₹8.71 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is 37.66 and PB ratio of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is 3.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is ₹7.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is ₹9.04 and 52-week low of HB Leasing & Finance Co Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

