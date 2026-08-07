What is the share price of HB Estate Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Estate Developers is ₹76.39 as on .

What kind of stock is HB Estate Developers? The HB Estate Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HB Estate Developers? The market cap of HB Estate Developers is ₹148.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HB Estate Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Estate Developers are ₹76.39 and ₹72.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Estate Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Estate Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Estate Developers is ₹105.80 and 52-week low of HB Estate Developers is ₹56.85 as on .

How has the HB Estate Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The HB Estate Developers has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, 6.05% for the past month, -9.32% over 3 months, 1.85% over 1 year, 31.08% across 3 years, and 43.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HB Estate Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Estate Developers are 11.56 and 0.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global