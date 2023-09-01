HB Estate Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999HR1994PLC034146 and registration number is 034146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.