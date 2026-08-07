Here's the live share price of HB Estate Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HB Estate Developers
|-5.69
|6.05
|-9.32
|11.44
|1.85
|31.08
|43.24
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HB Estate Developers has gained 1.85% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, HB Estate Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|76.41
|76.53
|10
|75.03
|76.19
|20
|75.85
|75.85
|50
|75.55
|75.16
|100
|72.78
|74.33
|200
|74.22
|75.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HB Estate Developers saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.76%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|HB Estate Devlpr - Results- Financial Results For Quarter June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|HB Estate Devlpr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 3, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|HB Estate Devlpr - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results ( Standalone And Consolidated) For Th
|Jul 22, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|HB Estate Devlpr - Announcement Under Regulation 30- 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 04, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|HB Estate Devlpr - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
HB Estate Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999HR1994PLC034146 and registration number is 034146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Estate Developers is ₹76.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HB Estate Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HB Estate Developers is ₹148.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Estate Developers are ₹76.39 and ₹72.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Estate Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Estate Developers is ₹105.80 and 52-week low of HB Estate Developers is ₹56.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HB Estate Developers has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, 6.05% for the past month, -9.32% over 3 months, 1.85% over 1 year, 31.08% across 3 years, and 43.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Estate Developers are 11.56 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global