HB ESTATE DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.12 Closed
-2.69-1.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HB Estate Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹41.80
₹40.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.60₹44.00
₹40.12
Open Price
₹38.00
Prev. Close
₹41.23
Volume
1,772

HB Estate Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.95
  • R243.77
  • R345.75
  • Pivot
    39.97
  • S138.15
  • S236.17
  • S334.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.5540.46
  • 1019.5739.82
  • 2020.5238.15
  • 5021.1135.21
  • 10018.7632.96
  • 20018.8229.78

HB Estate Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.1529.2539.7953.1387.92363.82100.10
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

HB Estate Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

HB Estate Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About HB Estate Developers Ltd.

HB Estate Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999HR1994PLC034146 and registration number is 034146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Bhasin
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Director
  • Mrs. Asha Mehra
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Malik
    Director

FAQs on HB Estate Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HB Estate Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of HB Estate Developers Ltd. is ₹78.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HB Estate Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HB Estate Developers Ltd. is -6.76 and PB ratio of HB Estate Developers Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HB Estate Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Estate Developers Ltd. is ₹40.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Estate Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Estate Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Estate Developers Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of HB Estate Developers Ltd. is ₹18.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

