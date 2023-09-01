Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
HB Estate Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999HR1994PLC034146 and registration number is 034146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HB Estate Developers Ltd. is ₹78.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HB Estate Developers Ltd. is -6.76 and PB ratio of HB Estate Developers Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Estate Developers Ltd. is ₹40.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Estate Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Estate Developers Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of HB Estate Developers Ltd. is ₹18.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.