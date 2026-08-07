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HB Estate Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

HB ESTATE DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of HB Estate Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹76.39 Closed
0.12₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HB Estate Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.15₹76.39
₹76.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.85₹105.80
₹76.39
Open Price
₹72.15
Prev. Close
₹76.30
Volume
6

Source: Dion Global

HB Estate Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HB Estate Developers		-5.696.05-9.3211.441.8531.0843.24
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HB Estate Developers has gained 1.85% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, HB Estate Developers has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

HB Estate Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HB Estate Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
576.4176.53
1075.0376.19
2075.8575.85
5075.5575.16
10072.7874.33
20074.2275.66

Source: Dion Global

HB Estate Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HB Estate Developers saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.76%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HB Estate Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTHB Estate Devlpr - Results- Financial Results For Quarter June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTHB Estate Devlpr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 3, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTHB Estate Devlpr - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results ( Standalone And Consolidated) For Th
Jul 22, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTHB Estate Devlpr - Announcement Under Regulation 30- 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 04, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTHB Estate Devlpr - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About HB Estate Developers

HB Estate Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999HR1994PLC034146 and registration number is 034146. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Bhasin
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Malik
    Director
  • Ms. Urvija Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Bhargava
    Director

FAQs on HB Estate Developers Share Price

What is the share price of HB Estate Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Estate Developers is ₹76.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HB Estate Developers?

The HB Estate Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HB Estate Developers?

The market cap of HB Estate Developers is ₹148.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HB Estate Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Estate Developers are ₹76.39 and ₹72.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Estate Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Estate Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Estate Developers is ₹105.80 and 52-week low of HB Estate Developers is ₹56.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HB Estate Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The HB Estate Developers has shown returns of 0.12% over the past day, 6.05% for the past month, -9.32% over 3 months, 1.85% over 1 year, 31.08% across 3 years, and 43.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HB Estate Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Estate Developers are 11.56 and 0.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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