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Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Hazoor Multi Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.52 Closed
0.22₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hazoor Multi Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.30₹22.99
₹22.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.98₹46.48
₹22.52
Open Price
₹22.88
Prev. Close
₹22.47
Volume
1,00,713

Source: Dion Global

Hazoor Multi Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hazoor Multi Projects		1.40-5.73-19.63-37.17-48.7421.3359.54
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hazoor Multi Projects has declined 48.74% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Hazoor Multi Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Hazoor Multi Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hazoor Multi Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522.4522.59
1022.3822.61
2022.9222.91
5024.3724.13
10025.9526.16
20030.2929.72

Source: Dion Global

Hazoor Multi Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hazoor Multi Projects saw a drop in promoter holding to 13.70%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 26.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hazoor Multi Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTHazoor Multi Proj. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
Jul 29, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTHazoor Multi Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTHazoor Multi Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
Jul 22, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTHazoor Multi Proj. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 22Nd July, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTHazoor Multi Proj. - List Of Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") To Determine The Materiality Of An Event Or Information And To

Source: Dion Global

About Hazoor Multi Projects

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC269813 and registration number is 269813. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 402.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Radheshyam Laxmanrao Mopalwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawankumar Nathmal Mallawat
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Tunviey Radheshyam Mopalwar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejas Kirtikumar Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhuri Purshottam Bohra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pratima Prem Mohan Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Divya Solanki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Vilasrao Sapkal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Jigar Shah
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukund Shriniwasrao Bilolikar
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Hazoor Multi Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Hazoor Multi Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹22.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hazoor Multi Projects?

The Hazoor Multi Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hazoor Multi Projects?

The market cap of Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹521.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hazoor Multi Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hazoor Multi Projects are ₹22.99 and ₹22.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hazoor Multi Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hazoor Multi Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹46.48 and 52-week low of Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹20.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hazoor Multi Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hazoor Multi Projects has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, -5.73% for the past month, -19.63% over 3 months, -48.74% over 1 year, 21.33% across 3 years, and 59.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects are 12.22 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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