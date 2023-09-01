What is the Market Cap of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is ₹143.99 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is 2.39 and PB ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is 1.77 as on .

What is the share price of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is ₹126.10 as on .