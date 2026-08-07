Here's the live share price of Hazoor Multi Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hazoor Multi Projects
|1.40
|-5.73
|-19.63
|-37.17
|-48.74
|21.33
|59.54
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hazoor Multi Projects has declined 48.74% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Hazoor Multi Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22.45
|22.59
|10
|22.38
|22.61
|20
|22.92
|22.91
|50
|24.37
|24.13
|100
|25.95
|26.16
|200
|30.29
|29.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hazoor Multi Projects saw a drop in promoter holding to 13.70%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 26.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Hazoor Multi Proj. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Hazoor Multi Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Hazoor Multi Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Hazoor Multi Proj. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 22Nd July, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Hazoor Multi Proj. - List Of Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP") To Determine The Materiality Of An Event Or Information And To
Source: Dion Global
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC269813 and registration number is 269813. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 402.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹22.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hazoor Multi Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹521.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hazoor Multi Projects are ₹22.99 and ₹22.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hazoor Multi Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹46.48 and 52-week low of Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹20.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hazoor Multi Projects has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, -5.73% for the past month, -19.63% over 3 months, -48.74% over 1 year, 21.33% across 3 years, and 59.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects are 12.22 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global