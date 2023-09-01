Follow Us

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HAZOOR MULTI PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹126.10 Closed
0.280.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.50₹128.90
₹126.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.07₹164.40
₹126.10
Open Price
₹126.00
Prev. Close
₹125.75
Volume
48,636

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1128.17
  • R2130.23
  • R3131.57
  • Pivot
    126.83
  • S1124.77
  • S2123.43
  • S3121.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.32126.59
  • 1071.11127.84
  • 2073.08128.49
  • 5075.03128.94
  • 10055.46123.93
  • 20041.46111.1

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.102.52-17.9636.2535.06314.71312.18
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingRight issue of equity shares

About Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1992PLC269813 and registration number is 269813. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suhas Sudhakar Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dineshkumar Laxminarayan Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raviprakash Narayan Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Pawan Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Gazala Mohammed Irfan Kolsawala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Madhuri Purshottam Bohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Singh Turna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harmandeep Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is ₹143.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is 2.39 and PB ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is 1.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is ₹126.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is ₹164.40 and 52-week low of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. is ₹72.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

