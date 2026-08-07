What is the share price of Hazoor Multi Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹22.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Hazoor Multi Projects? The Hazoor Multi Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hazoor Multi Projects? The market cap of Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹521.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hazoor Multi Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hazoor Multi Projects are ₹22.99 and ₹22.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hazoor Multi Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hazoor Multi Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹46.48 and 52-week low of Hazoor Multi Projects is ₹20.98 as on .

How has the Hazoor Multi Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Hazoor Multi Projects has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, -5.73% for the past month, -19.63% over 3 months, -48.74% over 1 year, 21.33% across 3 years, and 59.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hazoor Multi Projects are 12.22 and 0.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global