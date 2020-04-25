Havells rating: Buy; Structural growth story by aided market share

Industry participants are alluding to an existing inventory stock, which could clear once demand resumes (strong summer in India).
Havells has corrected ~30% year-to-date. While near-term demand could be impacted by lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and challenging macro, the medium-term catalysts remain robust.
We view Havells as a structural growth story, aided by a varied product array, strong brand equity and market share, new launches, multi-channel distribution (150,000 retailers), net cash B/S (~Rs 16 billion in FY20e) and sturdy return ratios (RoCE ~25%, RoE ~20%). Lloyd is amidst a revamp as well, with many corrective steps. Buy.
India’s Covid lockdown could impact discretionary spending, construction & projects.
We pencil a subdued FY21e (on a weak FY20e base), with max impact in Q1FY21 (20-25% of annual sales). Refer Exh 20 for earnings sensitivity. Electricals value-chain is mainly domestic (copper is key RM).
Industry participants are alluding to an existing inventory stock, which could clear once demand resumes (strong summer in India). A near-term catalyst could be festive season (Q3).
Havells’ key moat is a diversified product mix with market leadership across most categories (Exh 2,3). B2C mix is 70-75% now (Exh 10-13). Key medium-term drivers would be strong industry opportunity (Exh 5-9), impetus to housing, infrastructure, rural electrification, low organised penetration across many categories (Exh 4), market share gains, new launches and entrenched distribution.
Havells has consistently launched a slew of products (Exh 14,15) – Water heaters (2012), small appliances (2013), pumps (2013), air coolers (2016), water purifiers (2017) and personal grooming (2018).
Research and development spend is at Rs 790 million in FY19 (+35% y-o-y) was ~1% of sales. Havells expects R&D spend to grow to 3% of net sales.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.