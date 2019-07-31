Havells: Maintain ‘buy/SO’ with lower TP of Rs 785

Gross margin stability and in-house room AC manufacturing plant at Ghilot provide comfort.

Havells missed Q1FY20 growth estimates with languid infrastructure activity and weak room AC sales cooling off Lloyd’s top line and high employee cost driving the deeper bottom-line underperformance. Lower dealer appetite — arising from slowing new construction activity — flicked down growth in switchgears/cable and wires. A sharp price erosion in LED TVs and market share loss to aggressive room AC peers dimmed both growth and OPMs at Lloyd. Given near-term growth challenges, particularly arising from infra/new construction, and a tepid outlook for consumer discretionary, we are trimming FY20/21E earnings by 9/6%. We, however, maintain ‘buy/SO’ considering Havells’ expanding product/distribution reach is unfolding wider opportunities than peers, but paring the target price from Rs 840 to Rs 785 (PE at 45x versus 47x earlier) while rolling forward the valuation to December 2020E.

Havells’ low revenue growth of 5% year-on-year in Q1 largely stems from the infra slowdown, which flicked down switchgears’ momentum (flat y-o-y), moderated cables & wires growth (up 4% y-o-y) and dimmed lighting’s brightness (ex-EESL up 5% y-o-y). Even Lloyd posted an 8% y-o-y drop in revenue due to a steep decline in LED panels (due to disruption caused by the entry of Chinese players) and flat growth in ACs (reflecting market share loss). Ebitda margin dipped 180 bps y-o-y due to sustained investments in talent (22% y-o-y spike in employee cost), whose benefits we believe would be back-ended. Gross margin, however, was steady (down 20 bps y-o-y), which is commendable.

Gross margin stability and in-house room AC manufacturing plant at Ghilot provide comfort. However, we believe growth revival in switchgears and cable & wires (relies heavily on new investment) and raising the competitive profile for Lloyd’s products are key to the stock’s re-rating. While investments in business (capex and opex) are strengthening Havells’ medium-to-long term competitive growth profile, we believe current challenges will keep near-term upside capped as growth revival looks gradual.