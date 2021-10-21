Havells India shares tumble 14 pc after Q2 earningsm

The stock tanked 9.99 per cent to Rs 1,264.85 on BSE. On NSE, it tumbled 13.96 per cent to Rs 1,210.30.
Shares of consumer electrical goods maker Havells India on Thursday tumbled 14 per cent after the company reported a 7.34 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.
The stock tanked 9.99 per cent to Rs 1,264.85 on BSE. On NSE, it tumbled 13.96 per cent to Rs 1,210.30.
Havells India on Wednesday reported a 7.34 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 302.39 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, compared to Rs 326.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its revenue from operations rose by 31.65 per cent to Rs 3,238.04 crore during the period under review as against Rs 2,459.49 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal
