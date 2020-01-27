Havells India Rating | Buy — Weak showing by company in third quarter

By: |
Published: January 27, 2020 12:37:24 AM

Almost 70% of HAVL’s biz mix is B2C and the remainder B2B. Weak macros, liquidity challenges and slowdown in infra segment sharply impacted demand for industrial cables and switchgears as well as professional lighting.

Highlights: HAVL’s Q3 sales stood at Rs 22.7 bn (-10% y-o-y; +2% q-o-q) with op-margin at 11.8% (+10bps y-o-y; +130bps q-o-q); PAT at Rs 2.0 bn (+2%y-o-y; +11% q-o-q).

HAVL reported a weak Q3 with sales/PAT clocking -10%/+2% y-o-y. Muted demand, liquidity crunch and subdued B2B traction (30% mix) dragged topline. But, cost rationalisation aided op-margin expansion (+130bps q-o-q; +10bps y-o-y). Challenging domestic macros warrant caution, entailing us to trim FY20-22e EPS by ~3%. We continue to view HAVL as a quality, multi-year growth franchise with diversified mix, market leadership, entrenched brand & reach and robust B/S. Buy.

Highlights: HAVL’s Q3 sales stood at Rs 22.7 bn (-10% y-o-y; +2% q-o-q) with op-margin at 11.8% (+10bps y-o-y; +130bps q-o-q); PAT at Rs 2.0 bn (+2%y-o-y; +11% q-o-q). Almost 70% of HAVL’s biz mix is B2C and the remainder B2B. Weak macros, liquidity challenges and slowdown in infra segment sharply impacted demand for industrial cables and switchgears as well as professional lighting. ECD sales remained flattish y-o-y, despite subdued consumer sentiment, delayed winter (~15% mix is Water Heaters) and dealer de-stocking. On the brighter side, cost rationalisation initiatives are seen playing out, aiding y-o-y & q-o-q expansion in op-margin, despite soft revenue.

Related News

Buy: In our opinion, HAVL’s diversified product mix (holistic play), market leadership, consistent product launches, strong brand and entrenched distribution should continue to support its premium valuation. Further enhancing comfort are HAVL’s nil leverage, robust CFs, sizeable cash pile & good return ratios. Retain Buy with revised PT of Rs 850 (post roll-over). Key risks: (i) Extended demand slowdown; (ii) subdued traction in Lloyd (iii) higher competition, pricing pressures.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Havells India Rating | Buy — Weak showing by company in third quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian companies’ foreign listings: Govt may soon allow local equity share trading on overseas stock exchanges
2Gold imports dip during April-December 2019, why it is a good news for India
3Earnings, global cues, pre-Budget expectations to drive markets this week: Analysts