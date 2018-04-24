4900% return in 9 years: Buy this large-cap consumer goods stock and gain 25%

Photo for representational purposes only. (Image: PTI)

Indian stock markets have recently gone through an extended correction at the beginning of 2018 in the month of February which later got escalated to March following the unusual rise in the volatility in the global markets. The key equity indices Sensex and Nifty have returned 14 t0 16% in the last one year while in the same period consumer goods shares have outperformed the key indices. The benchmark Nifty Consumption index has fared about 25% in the last one year even including the downturn effect of nation-wide tax reform GST (Goods and Services Tax). The underlying components of the index have risen 50 to 100% such as Britannia, HUL, Page Industries and Titan Company.

We bring to you a large-cap consumer goods stock which had returned nearly 4900% in the last 9 years to buy and gain 25% more in the days ahead.

Shares of the Noida-headquartered Havells India Ltd have grown about 4900% in the span in the last 9 years and 2 months. The blue-chip stock of Havells India Ltd has rocketed 4865% to Rs 546.1 from a share price level of Rs 11 (share price is adjusted with corporate actions) as on 24 February 2009. Havells India Ltd had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 in 2005, 2006 and 2010 and also had a stock split in ratio 1:2 and 1:5 in 2003 and 2014. Havells India Ltd commands a market capitalisation of Rs 34,104.82 crore on the basis of the closing price of Rs 545.8 in BSE. Shares of Havells India Ltd have been categorised under the ‘A’ group shares and features among the top 100 companies on Bombay Stock Exchange by market capitalisation.

The research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd has given a buy rating to the stock Havells India Ltd with a potential upside of 24% to a target price of Rs 630 from the recommendation price of Rs 509. The standalone revenue is expected to register growth of 45% on a yearly basis, driven by revenue contribution from recently-acquired Lloyd which stands at Rs 5.7 billion, Motilal Oswal Securities said. “We expect operating margin to decline 90bp YoY to 12.5% on account of increased contribution from low-margin Lloyd business. Net profit is expected to register 20% growth YoY to Rs 2.1 billion, Motilal Oswal Securities added.

Disclaimer: Views and recommendations given in this section are the brokerage firms’ own and do not represent those of www.financialexpress.com. Please consult your financial adviser before taking any position in the stock mentioned.