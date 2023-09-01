Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.63
|-3.11
|14.61
|22.69
|14.61
|85.73
|24.31
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-5.69
|8.36
|-11.35
|75.38
|114.60
|5.27
|10.74
|-8.18
|-4.02
|-8.70
|461.14
|260.47
|7.25
|2.90
|-4.54
|-8.82
|-40.86
|-6.27
|44.93
|1.36
|8.81
|0.33
|2.04
|-19.86
|-10.68
|-10.68
|-5.62
|-8.99
|9.46
|13.35
|7.59
|27.54
|27.54
|-1.52
|4.19
|-10.36
|48.22
|30.92
|90.11
|90.11
|22.35
|67.56
|86.43
|164.20
|134.44
|351.64
|82.78
|-0.62
|-1.59
|8.46
|12.49
|-18.32
|57.19
|108.25
|9.19
|9.03
|4.17
|25.16
|-16.02
|118.77
|210.40
|11.40
|8.97
|10.49
|33.09
|13.78
|159.66
|558.09
|-0.43
|4.19
|4.65
|-9.21
|-29.78
|-25.04
|-25.04
|12.04
|6.17
|6.28
|37.08
|1.51
|929.41
|532.53
|-1.62
|17.28
|26.91
|33.30
|101.25
|231.92
|126.59
|3.59
|11.06
|26.38
|24.16
|-1.06
|228.02
|47.98
|4.10
|-0.86
|-3.32
|-10.04
|-29.00
|80.84
|204.08
|9.78
|13.30
|16.42
|6.04
|-0.78
|526.56
|132.92
|-0.38
|4.42
|4.65
|16.11
|-1.75
|366.36
|325.79
|11.15
|7.53
|3.05
|20.94
|2.59
|21.07
|22.42
|5.58
|4.17
|5.70
|4.82
|-31.82
|-51.99
|-51.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR1985PLC019905 and registration number is 019905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is ₹23.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is 12.24 and PB ratio of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is ₹46.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is ₹55.45 and 52-week low of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is ₹34.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.