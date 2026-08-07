What is the share price of Haryana Leather Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹61.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Haryana Leather Chemicals? The Haryana Leather Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Haryana Leather Chemicals? The market cap of Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹30.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Haryana Leather Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Haryana Leather Chemicals are ₹65.00 and ₹61.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haryana Leather Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haryana Leather Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹88.80 and 52-week low of Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹50.15 as on .

How has the Haryana Leather Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Haryana Leather Chemicals has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -2.23% for the past month, -17.99% over 3 months, -8.21% over 1 year, 8.82% across 3 years, and 7.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Haryana Leather Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haryana Leather Chemicals are 16.01 and 0.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global