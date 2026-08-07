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Haryana Leather Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Haryana Leather Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹61.50 Closed
-3.42₹ -2.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Haryana Leather Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.50₹65.00
₹61.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.15₹88.80
₹61.50
Open Price
₹65.00
Prev. Close
₹63.68
Volume
807

Source: Dion Global

Haryana Leather Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Haryana Leather Chemicals		-4.50-2.23-17.99-0.81-8.218.827.54
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Haryana Leather Chemicals has declined 8.21% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Haryana Leather Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Haryana Leather Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Haryana Leather Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
563.2663.73
1062.463.24
2062.163.05
5064.3563.58
10062.7863.78
20064.6565.33

Source: Dion Global

Haryana Leather Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Haryana Leather Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Haryana Leather Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTHaryana Leather - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations A
Jul 08, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTHaryana Leather - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTHaryana Leather - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTHaryana Leather - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 28, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTHaryana Leather - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Haryana Leather Chemicals

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR1985PLC019905 and registration number is 019905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sippy Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanishk Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chinar Goel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ritu Atri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Verma
    Director

FAQs on Haryana Leather Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Haryana Leather Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹61.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Haryana Leather Chemicals?

The Haryana Leather Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Haryana Leather Chemicals?

The market cap of Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹30.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Haryana Leather Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Haryana Leather Chemicals are ₹65.00 and ₹61.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haryana Leather Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haryana Leather Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹88.80 and 52-week low of Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹50.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Haryana Leather Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Haryana Leather Chemicals has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -2.23% for the past month, -17.99% over 3 months, -8.21% over 1 year, 8.82% across 3 years, and 7.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Haryana Leather Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haryana Leather Chemicals are 16.01 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.63 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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