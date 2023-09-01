Follow Us

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

HARYANA LEATHER CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.99 Closed
2.150.99
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.05₹46.99
₹46.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.05₹55.45
₹46.99
Open Price
₹46.49
Prev. Close
₹46.00
Volume
1,386

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.64
  • R248.28
  • R349.58
  • Pivot
    46.34
  • S145.7
  • S244.4
  • S343.76

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.2446.18
  • 1038.1646.46
  • 2037.8446.5
  • 5038.5645.4
  • 10038.0344.24
  • 20038.3643

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.63-3.1114.6122.6914.6185.7324.31
-1.12-5.10-5.698.36-11.3575.38114.60
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.252.90-4.54-8.82-40.86-6.2744.93
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
4.10-0.86-3.32-10.04-29.0080.84204.08
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.

Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR1985PLC019905 and registration number is 019905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Garg
    Director
  • Dr. K S V Menon
    Director
  • Dott. Massimo Medini
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Behl
    Director
  • Mr. Sippy Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Marco Medini
    Director
  • Mr. Kanishk Gupta
    Director

FAQs on Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is ₹23.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is 12.24 and PB ratio of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is ₹46.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is ₹55.45 and 52-week low of Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is ₹34.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

