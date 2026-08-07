Here's the live share price of Haryana Leather Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Haryana Leather Chemicals
|-4.50
|-2.23
|-17.99
|-0.81
|-8.21
|8.82
|7.54
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Haryana Leather Chemicals has declined 8.21% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Haryana Leather Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|63.26
|63.73
|10
|62.4
|63.24
|20
|62.1
|63.05
|50
|64.35
|63.58
|100
|62.78
|63.78
|200
|64.65
|65.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Haryana Leather Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 58.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Haryana Leather - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations A
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Haryana Leather - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Haryana Leather - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|Haryana Leather - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 28, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Haryana Leather - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Haryana Leather Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR1985PLC019905 and registration number is 019905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 51.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹61.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Haryana Leather Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹30.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Haryana Leather Chemicals are ₹65.00 and ₹61.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haryana Leather Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹88.80 and 52-week low of Haryana Leather Chemicals is ₹50.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Haryana Leather Chemicals has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -2.23% for the past month, -17.99% over 3 months, -8.21% over 1 year, 8.82% across 3 years, and 7.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haryana Leather Chemicals are 16.01 and 0.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.63 per annum.
Source: Dion Global