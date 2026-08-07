What is the share price of Haryana Capfin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haryana Capfin is ₹136.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Haryana Capfin? The Haryana Capfin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Haryana Capfin? The market cap of Haryana Capfin is ₹71.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Haryana Capfin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Haryana Capfin are ₹147.95 and ₹135.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haryana Capfin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haryana Capfin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haryana Capfin is ₹224.00 and 52-week low of Haryana Capfin is ₹119.05 as on .

How has the Haryana Capfin performed historically in terms of returns? The Haryana Capfin has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -9.51% over 3 months, -30.09% over 1 year, 24.99% across 3 years, and 27.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Haryana Capfin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haryana Capfin are 7.29 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global