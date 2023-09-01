Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Haryana Capfin Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HARYANA CAPFIN LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹71.50 Closed
2.952.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Haryana Capfin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.88₹71.50
₹71.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.65₹80.00
₹71.50
Open Price
₹66.89
Prev. Close
₹69.45
Volume
2,275

Haryana Capfin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.04
  • R274.58
  • R377.66
  • Pivot
    69.96
  • S168.42
  • S265.34
  • S363.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.2366.96
  • 1068.8966.72
  • 206966.74
  • 5068.6666.25
  • 10060.4664.65
  • 20058.1862.51

Haryana Capfin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.107.846.1334.91-1.24181.5064.56
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Haryana Capfin Ltd. Share Holdings

Haryana Capfin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Haryana Capfin Ltd.

Haryana Capfin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209MH1998PLC236139 and registration number is 236139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shruti Raghav Jindal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Khandelwal
    Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kishore Bhartia
    Director
  • Mr. Saket Jindal
    Director

FAQs on Haryana Capfin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Haryana Capfin Ltd.?

The market cap of Haryana Capfin Ltd. is ₹37.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Haryana Capfin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Haryana Capfin Ltd. is 22.55 and PB ratio of Haryana Capfin Ltd. is 0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Haryana Capfin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haryana Capfin Ltd. is ₹71.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haryana Capfin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haryana Capfin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haryana Capfin Ltd. is ₹80.00 and 52-week low of Haryana Capfin Ltd. is ₹46.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data