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Haryana Capfin Share Price

NSE
BSE

HARYANA CAPFIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Haryana Capfin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹136.60 Closed
-2.39₹ -3.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Haryana Capfin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.65₹147.95
₹136.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.05₹224.00
₹136.60
Open Price
₹147.95
Prev. Close
₹139.95
Volume
118

Source: Dion Global

Haryana Capfin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Haryana Capfin		-1.73-5.63-9.51-5.11-30.0924.9927.53
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Haryana Capfin has declined 30.09% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Haryana Capfin has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Haryana Capfin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Haryana Capfin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5139.98141.6
10140.18141.27
20141.97141.77
50144.17143.77
100144.59147.45
200158.82158.05

Source: Dion Global

Haryana Capfin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Haryana Capfin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Haryana Capfin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTHaryana Capfin - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended O
Jul 08, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTHaryana Capfin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTHaryana Capfin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 02:54 AM IST ISTHaryana Capfin - Financial Results
May 29, 2026, 02:48 AM IST ISTHaryana Capfin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Haryana Capfin

Haryana Capfin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209MH1998PLC236139 and registration number is 236139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Shruti Raghav Jindal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kaushik
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Saket Jindal
    Director

FAQs on Haryana Capfin Share Price

What is the share price of Haryana Capfin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haryana Capfin is ₹136.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Haryana Capfin?

The Haryana Capfin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Haryana Capfin?

The market cap of Haryana Capfin is ₹71.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Haryana Capfin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Haryana Capfin are ₹147.95 and ₹135.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haryana Capfin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haryana Capfin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haryana Capfin is ₹224.00 and 52-week low of Haryana Capfin is ₹119.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Haryana Capfin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Haryana Capfin has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -9.51% over 3 months, -30.09% over 1 year, 24.99% across 3 years, and 27.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Haryana Capfin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haryana Capfin are 7.29 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Haryana Capfin News

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