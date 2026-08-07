Here's the live share price of Haryana Capfin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Haryana Capfin
|-1.73
|-5.63
|-9.51
|-5.11
|-30.09
|24.99
|27.53
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Haryana Capfin has declined 30.09% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Haryana Capfin has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|139.98
|141.6
|10
|140.18
|141.27
|20
|141.97
|141.77
|50
|144.17
|143.77
|100
|144.59
|147.45
|200
|158.82
|158.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Haryana Capfin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Haryana Capfin - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended O
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Haryana Capfin - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|Haryana Capfin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 02:54 AM IST IST
|Haryana Capfin - Financial Results
|May 29, 2026, 02:48 AM IST IST
|Haryana Capfin - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Haryana Capfin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209MH1998PLC236139 and registration number is 236139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haryana Capfin is ₹136.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Haryana Capfin is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Haryana Capfin is ₹71.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Haryana Capfin are ₹147.95 and ₹135.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haryana Capfin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haryana Capfin is ₹224.00 and 52-week low of Haryana Capfin is ₹119.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Haryana Capfin has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -9.51% over 3 months, -30.09% over 1 year, 24.99% across 3 years, and 27.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haryana Capfin are 7.29 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global