Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.10
|7.84
|6.13
|34.91
|-1.24
|181.50
|64.56
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Haryana Capfin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209MH1998PLC236139 and registration number is 236139. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Haryana Capfin Ltd. is ₹37.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Haryana Capfin Ltd. is 22.55 and PB ratio of Haryana Capfin Ltd. is 0.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haryana Capfin Ltd. is ₹71.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haryana Capfin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haryana Capfin Ltd. is ₹80.00 and 52-week low of Haryana Capfin Ltd. is ₹46.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.