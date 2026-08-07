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Harmony Capital Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

HARMONY CAPITAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Harmony Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹97.84 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Harmony Capital Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.84₹97.84
₹97.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹97.84
₹97.84
Open Price
₹97.84
Prev. Close
₹97.84
Volume
2,100

Source: Dion Global

Harmony Capital Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Harmony Capital Services		04.9910.2321.5166.8264.8281.26
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Harmony Capital Services has gained 66.82% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Harmony Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Harmony Capital Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Harmony Capital Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
596.9196.77
1094.6194.45
2089.3989.88
5076.6979.18
10064.3569.68
20060.1960.46

Source: Dion Global

Harmony Capital Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Harmony Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Harmony Capital Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTHarmony Cap. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 17, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTHarmony Cap. Serv. - Submission Of Revised Annexure D Forming Part Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 16Th July, 202
Jul 17, 2026, 04:29 AM IST ISTHarmony Cap. Serv. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In The Use Of Proceeds For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 17, 2026, 04:21 AM IST ISTHarmony Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Jul 17, 2026, 04:15 AM IST ISTHarmony Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

Source: Dion Global

About Harmony Capital Services

Harmony Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC288180 and registration number is 288180. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jubin Gada
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Ghosh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sankalp Kawatra
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Kakoli Ghosh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Barot
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Alpa Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Harmony Capital Services Share Price

What is the share price of Harmony Capital Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harmony Capital Services is ₹97.84 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Harmony Capital Services?

The Harmony Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Harmony Capital Services?

The market cap of Harmony Capital Services is ₹118.65 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Harmony Capital Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Harmony Capital Services are ₹97.84 and ₹97.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harmony Capital Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harmony Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harmony Capital Services is ₹97.84 and 52-week low of Harmony Capital Services is ₹55.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Harmony Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Harmony Capital Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 66.82% over 1 year, 64.82% across 3 years, and 81.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Harmony Capital Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harmony Capital Services are 77.22 and 11.71 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Harmony Capital Services News

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