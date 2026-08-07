What is the share price of Harmony Capital Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harmony Capital Services is ₹97.84 as on .

What kind of stock is Harmony Capital Services? The Harmony Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Harmony Capital Services? The market cap of Harmony Capital Services is ₹118.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Harmony Capital Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Harmony Capital Services are ₹97.84 and ₹97.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harmony Capital Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harmony Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harmony Capital Services is ₹97.84 and 52-week low of Harmony Capital Services is ₹55.00 as on .

How has the Harmony Capital Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Harmony Capital Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 66.82% over 1 year, 64.82% across 3 years, and 81.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Harmony Capital Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harmony Capital Services are 77.22 and 11.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global