Here's the live share price of Harmony Capital Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Harmony Capital Services
|0
|4.99
|10.23
|21.51
|66.82
|64.82
|81.26
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Harmony Capital Services has gained 66.82% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Harmony Capital Services has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|96.91
|96.77
|10
|94.61
|94.45
|20
|89.39
|89.88
|50
|76.69
|79.18
|100
|64.35
|69.68
|200
|60.19
|60.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Harmony Capital Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Harmony Cap. Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Harmony Cap. Serv. - Submission Of Revised Annexure D Forming Part Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 16Th July, 202
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:29 AM IST IST
|Harmony Cap. Serv. - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In The Use Of Proceeds For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:21 AM IST IST
|Harmony Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:15 AM IST IST
|Harmony Cap. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Source: Dion Global
Harmony Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC288180 and registration number is 288180. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harmony Capital Services is ₹97.84 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Harmony Capital Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Harmony Capital Services is ₹118.65 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Harmony Capital Services are ₹97.84 and ₹97.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harmony Capital Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harmony Capital Services is ₹97.84 and 52-week low of Harmony Capital Services is ₹55.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Harmony Capital Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 66.82% over 1 year, 64.82% across 3 years, and 81.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harmony Capital Services are 77.22 and 11.71 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global