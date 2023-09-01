Follow Us

Harmony Capital Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HARMONY CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.19 Closed
1.990.57
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Harmony Capital Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.19₹29.19
₹29.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.04₹28.62
₹29.19
Open Price
₹29.19
Prev. Close
₹28.62
Volume
200

Harmony Capital Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.19
  • R229.19
  • R329.19
  • Pivot
    29.19
  • S129.19
  • S229.19
  • S329.19

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.7627.55
  • 105.9926.31
  • 206.6123.97
  • 508.218.82
  • 1007.1114.73
  • 2008.1411.92

Harmony Capital Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3235.96121.14143.45358.24490.89484.97
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Harmony Capital Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Harmony Capital Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Harmony Capital Services Ltd.

Harmony Capital Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC288180 and registration number is 288180. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Asutosh Raulo
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Jhunjhunwala
    Director
  • Mr. Balaji Bhagwat Raut
    Director
  • Ms. Pooja Lalchand Kumawat
    Director

FAQs on Harmony Capital Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Harmony Capital Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Harmony Capital Services Ltd. is ₹8.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Harmony Capital Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Harmony Capital Services Ltd. is 98.28 and PB ratio of Harmony Capital Services Ltd. is 6.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Harmony Capital Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harmony Capital Services Ltd. is ₹29.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harmony Capital Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harmony Capital Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harmony Capital Services Ltd. is ₹28.62 and 52-week low of Harmony Capital Services Ltd. is ₹5.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

