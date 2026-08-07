Here's the live share price of Harish Textile Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Harish Textile Engineers
|5.81
|5.02
|9.06
|12.54
|23.14
|6.31
|10.06
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.04
|8.16
|0.17
|48.22
|78.67
|61.54
|48.72
|Suzlon Energy
|0.21
|-11.56
|-13.57
|-0.21
|-25.08
|37.11
|49.97
|Triveni Turbine
|5.83
|-0.21
|10.94
|26.59
|22.43
|17.28
|39.54
|TD Power Systems
|11.37
|12.40
|1.02
|57.57
|148.11
|70.31
|101.35
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.11
|0.80
|1.45
|-8.75
|-19.00
|21.88
|12.61
|LMW
|3.91
|6.26
|11.15
|5.46
|7.06
|7.47
|15.18
|Inox Wind
|-0.37
|-9.56
|-26.91
|-29.84
|-46.55
|14.66
|18.76
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.56
|-16.64
|-2.49
|-23.58
|31.91
|29.20
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.33
|-14.13
|-22.20
|-8.79
|-21.08
|3.10
|42.31
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.22
|15.22
|34.25
|182.70
|182.70
|41.40
|23.10
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.94
|7.06
|2.42
|12.16
|-16.95
|-1.83
|-1.10
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-0.86
|-11.83
|-23.58
|4.00
|-22.78
|3.80
|1.29
|Praj Industries
|4.35
|-9.87
|-19.37
|10.05
|-28.15
|-9.86
|-2.55
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.33
|7.49
|95.61
|110.03
|68.94
|19.78
|11.44
|Lohia Corp
|-1.02
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|7.04
|2.29
|1.37
|DEE Development Engineers
|-5.35
|-1.28
|39.52
|198.58
|130.76
|24.08
|13.82
|John Cockerill India
|11.55
|11.11
|72.55
|89.32
|134.49
|54.02
|57.19
|GMM Pfaudler
|13.14
|27.23
|6.74
|1.08
|-24.36
|-12.34
|-9.06
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.37
|-15.47
|-13.15
|-6.20
|-19.39
|20.70
|30.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Harish Textile Engineers has gained 23.14% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Harish Textile Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.75
|68.61
|10
|67.34
|68.01
|20
|67.16
|67.53
|50
|66.21
|66.7
|100
|65.51
|65.82
|200
|64.03
|65.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Harish Textile Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:26 AM IST IST
|Harish Textile Engin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:21 AM IST IST
|Harish Textile Engin - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Harish Textile Engin - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For U
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Harish Textile Engin - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Harish Textile Engin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29119MH2010PLC201521 and registration number is 201521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harish Textile Engineers is ₹70.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Harish Textile Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Harish Textile Engineers is ₹23.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Harish Textile Engineers are ₹72.00 and ₹66.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harish Textile Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harish Textile Engineers is ₹75.50 and 52-week low of Harish Textile Engineers is ₹52.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Harish Textile Engineers has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, 5.02% for the past month, 9.06% over 3 months, 23.14% over 1 year, 6.31% across 3 years, and 10.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harish Textile Engineers are 4.27 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global