What is the Market Cap of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd.? The market cap of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is ₹16.01 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is 44.35 and PB ratio of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is 1.68 as on .

What is the share price of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is ₹47.99 as on .