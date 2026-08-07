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Harish Textile Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

HARISH TEXTILE ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Harish Textile Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹70.89 Closed
1.78₹ 1.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Harish Textile Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.40₹72.00
₹70.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.40₹75.50
₹70.89
Open Price
₹69.65
Prev. Close
₹69.65
Volume
2,226

Source: Dion Global

Harish Textile Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Harish Textile Engineers		5.815.029.0612.5423.146.3110.06
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.048.160.1748.2278.6761.5448.72
Suzlon Energy		0.21-11.56-13.57-0.21-25.0837.1149.97
Triveni Turbine		5.83-0.2110.9426.5922.4317.2839.54
TD Power Systems		11.3712.401.0257.57148.1170.31101.35
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.110.801.45-8.75-19.0021.8812.61
LMW		3.916.2611.155.467.067.4715.18
Inox Wind		-0.37-9.56-26.91-29.84-46.5514.6618.76
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.56-16.64-2.49-23.5831.9129.20
Elecon Engineering Company		4.33-14.13-22.20-8.79-21.083.1042.31
Omnitech Engineering		-0.2215.2234.25182.70182.7041.4023.10
Ajax Engineering		-2.947.062.4212.16-16.95-1.83-1.10
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-0.86-11.83-23.584.00-22.783.801.29
Praj Industries		4.35-9.87-19.3710.05-28.15-9.86-2.55
Standard Engineering Technology		2.337.4995.61110.0368.9419.7811.44
Lohia Corp		-1.027.047.047.047.042.291.37
DEE Development Engineers		-5.35-1.2839.52198.58130.7624.0813.82
John Cockerill India		11.5511.1172.5589.32134.4954.0257.19
GMM Pfaudler		13.1427.236.741.08-24.36-12.34-9.06
The Anup Engineering		-12.37-15.47-13.15-6.20-19.3920.7030.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Harish Textile Engineers has gained 23.14% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (78.67%), Suzlon Energy (-25.08%), Triveni Turbine (22.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Harish Textile Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.72%) and Suzlon Energy (49.97%).

Harish Textile Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Harish Textile Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.7568.61
1067.3468.01
2067.1667.53
5066.2166.7
10065.5165.82
20064.0365.14

Source: Dion Global

Harish Textile Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Harish Textile Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 51.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Harish Textile Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:26 AM IST ISTHarish Textile Engin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 07, 2026, 04:21 AM IST ISTHarish Textile Engin - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
Aug 01, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTHarish Textile Engin - Disclosures By Listed Entities Of Defaults On Payment Of Interest/ Repayment Of Principal Amount For U
Aug 01, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTHarish Textile Engin - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
Jul 22, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTHarish Textile Engin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About Harish Textile Engineers

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29119MH2010PLC201521 and registration number is 201521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Kirtikumar Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Narayan Bhirud
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Ronil Brahmbhatt
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Ratilal Sapariya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Ramakant Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Harish Textile Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Harish Textile Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harish Textile Engineers is ₹70.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Harish Textile Engineers?

The Harish Textile Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Harish Textile Engineers?

The market cap of Harish Textile Engineers is ₹23.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Harish Textile Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Harish Textile Engineers are ₹72.00 and ₹66.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harish Textile Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harish Textile Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harish Textile Engineers is ₹75.50 and 52-week low of Harish Textile Engineers is ₹52.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Harish Textile Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Harish Textile Engineers has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, 5.02% for the past month, 9.06% over 3 months, 23.14% over 1 year, 6.31% across 3 years, and 10.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Harish Textile Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harish Textile Engineers are 4.27 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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