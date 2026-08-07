What is the share price of Harish Textile Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harish Textile Engineers is ₹70.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Harish Textile Engineers? The Harish Textile Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Harish Textile Engineers? The market cap of Harish Textile Engineers is ₹23.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Harish Textile Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Harish Textile Engineers are ₹72.00 and ₹66.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harish Textile Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harish Textile Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harish Textile Engineers is ₹75.50 and 52-week low of Harish Textile Engineers is ₹52.40 as on .

How has the Harish Textile Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Harish Textile Engineers has shown returns of 1.78% over the past day, 5.02% for the past month, 9.06% over 3 months, 23.14% over 1 year, 6.31% across 3 years, and 10.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Harish Textile Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Harish Textile Engineers are 4.27 and 1.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global