Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.06
|-12.60
|33.31
|43.25
|9.32
|83.52
|41.56
|0.81
|1.97
|28.02
|46.79
|71.38
|342.12
|339.21
|29.25
|30.05
|66.04
|87.05
|126.46
|253.05
|66.99
|11.62
|29.30
|124.04
|197.74
|208.64
|538.94
|270.82
|2.43
|-6.20
|3.35
|18.81
|38.00
|198.70
|220.49
|12.63
|8.27
|31.61
|40.02
|22.72
|346.44
|112.27
|-0.46
|22.93
|129.33
|281.93
|391.93
|1,724.89
|827.52
|18.22
|25.88
|66.19
|103.83
|32.49
|258.72
|195.06
|5.41
|14.62
|65.06
|127.41
|141.06
|2,905.20
|1,286.30
|5.18
|14.45
|27.44
|41.78
|15.90
|612.99
|493.51
|0.18
|4.38
|59.29
|114.41
|186.18
|1,130.33
|440.66
|7.47
|15.22
|15.46
|4.87
|0.88
|-7.37
|346.78
|3.26
|-1.27
|47.86
|92.16
|68.77
|369.02
|102.76
|8.47
|11.18
|39.33
|66.76
|84.78
|158.36
|92.72
|-0.38
|-4.58
|13.49
|58.64
|44.68
|165.66
|12.20
|13.28
|40.78
|148.83
|219.52
|196.60
|435.81
|131.15
|-0.14
|-14.54
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|-23.96
|2.94
|-8.53
|-4.92
|11.47
|-21.69
|114.56
|1,487.65
|14.01
|16.45
|66.33
|108.54
|196.01
|929.65
|409.69
|-0.96
|-3.43
|39.92
|94.49
|135.74
|293.37
|356.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29119MH2010PLC201521 and registration number is 201521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is ₹16.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is 44.35 and PB ratio of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is ₹47.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is ₹60.90 and 52-week low of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.