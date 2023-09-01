Follow Us

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. Share Price

HARISH TEXTILE ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.99 Closed
4.512.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.00₹48.00
₹47.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.50₹60.90
₹47.99
Open Price
₹46.00
Prev. Close
₹45.92
Volume
3,725

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.99
  • R250
  • R351.99
  • Pivot
    47
  • S145.99
  • S244
  • S342.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.7647.51
  • 1043.5248.82
  • 2042.2349.69
  • 5042.0247.34
  • 10043.0443.88
  • 20046.141.81

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.06-12.6033.3143.259.3283.5241.56
0.811.9728.0246.7971.38342.12339.21
29.2530.0566.0487.05126.46253.0566.99
11.6229.30124.04197.74208.64538.94270.82
2.43-6.203.3518.8138.00198.70220.49
12.638.2731.6140.0222.72346.44112.27
-0.4622.93129.33281.93391.931,724.89827.52
18.2225.8866.19103.8332.49258.72195.06
5.4114.6265.06127.41141.062,905.201,286.30
5.1814.4527.4441.7815.90612.99493.51
0.184.3859.29114.41186.181,130.33440.66
7.4715.2215.464.870.88-7.37346.78
3.26-1.2747.8692.1668.77369.02102.76
8.4711.1839.3366.7684.78158.3692.72
-0.38-4.5813.4958.6444.68165.6612.20
13.2840.78148.83219.52196.60435.81131.15
-0.14-14.54-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96-23.96
2.94-8.53-4.9211.47-21.69114.561,487.65
14.0116.4566.33108.54196.01929.65409.69
-0.96-3.4339.9294.49135.74293.37356.09

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Harish Textile Engineers Ltd.

Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29119MH2010PLC201521 and registration number is 201521. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Gandhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitendra Desai
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meena Mistry
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nainesh Trivedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Harish Textile Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is ₹16.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is 44.35 and PB ratio of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is ₹47.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is ₹60.90 and 52-week low of Harish Textile Engineers Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

