Hariom Pipe, Infosys, Tata Steel, Reliance Capital, Hathway, Anand Rathi stocks in focus on F&O expiry day

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a tepid start on Wednesday, on the day of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were trading 9.50 points or 0.05 per cent up at 17,574.50 on Singaporean Exchange. After falling 666 points intra-day on Tuesday, the Sensex closed lower by 388.20 points or 0.66% at 58,576.37, while the broader Nifty-50 ended lower by 144.65 points or 0.82% at 17,530.30. “The short term trend of Nifty continues to be negative. though, Nifty placed at the support of 17400 levels, there is a possibility of further weakness in the short term. The market could possibly find support around 17300 levels and is expected to bounce from the lows,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said.

Stocks to watch

Hariom Pipe Industries: Hariom Pipe Industries is all set to make it stock market debut on bourses on Wednesday. The company raised Rs 130 crore through IPO, which opened between March 30-April 5, at a price band of Rs 144-153 apiece.

Infosys: BSE-listed companies such as Infosys, Den Networks, and Lesha Industries will release their Q4 quarterly earnings today.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel on Tuesday said that it has completed the acquisition of entire stake held by state-owned SAIL in S&T Mining. The acquisition is part of Tata Steel Group portfolio restructuring and simplification strategy.

Reliance Capital, Yes Bank: The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Reliance Capital (RCap), which is undergoing a bankruptcy process, wants bidders to form consortiums and submit resolution plans for the entire firm. The lenders, led by Yes Bank, also want the investors to submit cash bids, rather than deferred payment structures.

Anand Rathi Wealth: Anand Rathi Wealth reported a 239 per cent y-o-y surge in net profit at ₹35 crore the for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, as against ₹10 crore reported last year.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: The cable and broadcasting player reported a 60.6 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.42 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.14 crore in the January-March period a year ago.