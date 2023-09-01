Haria Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1970PLC014758 and registration number is 014758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting of other tangible goods with out operator (includes renting of containers, pallets, animals etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.