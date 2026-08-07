What is the share price of Haria Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haria Exports is ₹6.88 as on .

What kind of stock is Haria Exports? The Haria Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Haria Exports? The market cap of Haria Exports is ₹7.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Haria Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Haria Exports are ₹6.88 and ₹6.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haria Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haria Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haria Exports is ₹10.25 and 52-week low of Haria Exports is ₹4.73 as on .

How has the Haria Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Haria Exports has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, 4.24% over 3 months, -2.82% over 1 year, 16.42% across 3 years, and -4.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Haria Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haria Exports are 83.90 and 0.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global