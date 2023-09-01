Follow Us

HARIA EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.50 Closed
4.170.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Haria Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.50₹4.60
₹4.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.73₹6.79
₹4.50
Open Price
₹4.59
Prev. Close
₹4.32
Volume
1,963

Haria Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.57
  • R24.63
  • R34.67
  • Pivot
    4.53
  • S14.47
  • S24.43
  • S34.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.864.49
  • 105.664.53
  • 205.634.58
  • 505.794.66
  • 1005.674.75
  • 2006.324.96

Haria Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.22-2.17-3.43-10.00-18.63248.84378.72
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Haria Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Haria Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Haria Exports Ltd.

Haria Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1970PLC014758 and registration number is 014758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting of other tangible goods with out operator (includes renting of containers, pallets, animals etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kantilal L Haria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Utsav Jaysukh Maru
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin V Oza
    Director
  • Mrs. Nehaben Joy Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Sushila Kirti Oza
    Director

FAQs on Haria Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Haria Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Haria Exports Ltd. is ₹5.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Haria Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Haria Exports Ltd. is -155.17 and PB ratio of Haria Exports Ltd. is 0.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Haria Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haria Exports Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haria Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haria Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haria Exports Ltd. is ₹6.79 and 52-week low of Haria Exports Ltd. is ₹3.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

