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Haria Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

HARIA EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Haria Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.88 Closed
4.88₹ 0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Haria Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.83₹6.88
₹6.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.73₹10.25
₹6.88
Open Price
₹6.88
Prev. Close
₹6.56
Volume
698

Source: Dion Global

Haria Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Haria Exports		16.610.884.2414.67-2.8216.42-4.59
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.337.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.7-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.629.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.431.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.825.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.212134.7131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.5-35.9-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.582.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.3687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.8-15.18-6.39-18-46.94-21.54-0.7
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.4-0.31.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Haria Exports has declined 2.82% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Haria Exports has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Haria Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Haria Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.926.07
106.296.17
206.596.3
506.256.36
1006.566.46
2006.916.55

Source: Dion Global

Haria Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Haria Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Haria Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:03 AM IST ISTHaria Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
May 31, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTHaria Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year E
May 31, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTHaria Exports - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31St 2026.
May 22, 2026, 04:29 AM IST ISTHaria Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St March 2026.
Feb 14, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTHaria Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Result Under Regulation 30 Schedule III Part A, Para A (4) (H)

Source: Dion Global

About Haria Exports

Haria Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1970PLC014758 and registration number is 014758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting of other tangible goods with out operator (includes renting of containers, pallets, animals etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bimal Haria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Parmar
    Director
  • Mrs. Nehaben Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin Oza
    Director
  • Mrs. Priti Yadav
    Director

FAQs on Haria Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Haria Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haria Exports is ₹6.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Haria Exports?

The Haria Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Haria Exports?

The market cap of Haria Exports is ₹7.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Haria Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Haria Exports are ₹6.88 and ₹6.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haria Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haria Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haria Exports is ₹10.25 and 52-week low of Haria Exports is ₹4.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Haria Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Haria Exports has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, 4.24% over 3 months, -2.82% over 1 year, 16.42% across 3 years, and -4.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Haria Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haria Exports are 83.90 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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