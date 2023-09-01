Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Haria Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1970PLC014758 and registration number is 014758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting of other tangible goods with out operator (includes renting of containers, pallets, animals etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Haria Exports Ltd. is ₹5.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Haria Exports Ltd. is -155.17 and PB ratio of Haria Exports Ltd. is 0.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haria Exports Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haria Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haria Exports Ltd. is ₹6.79 and 52-week low of Haria Exports Ltd. is ₹3.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.