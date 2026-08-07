Here's the live share price of Haria Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Haria Exports
|16.61
|0.88
|4.24
|14.67
|-2.82
|16.42
|-4.59
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.3
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.7
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.6
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.4
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.8
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21
|34.7
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.5
|-35.9
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.5
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.3
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.8
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.7
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.4
|-0.3
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Haria Exports has declined 2.82% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Haria Exports has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.92
|6.07
|10
|6.29
|6.17
|20
|6.59
|6.3
|50
|6.25
|6.36
|100
|6.56
|6.46
|200
|6.91
|6.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Haria Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:03 AM IST IST
|Haria Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Haria Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year E
|May 31, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Haria Exports - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31St 2026.
|May 22, 2026, 04:29 AM IST IST
|Haria Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St March 2026.
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Haria Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Result Under Regulation 30 Schedule III Part A, Para A (4) (H)
Source: Dion Global
Haria Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1970PLC014758 and registration number is 014758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting of other tangible goods with out operator (includes renting of containers, pallets, animals etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haria Exports is ₹6.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Haria Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Haria Exports is ₹7.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Haria Exports are ₹6.88 and ₹6.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haria Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haria Exports is ₹10.25 and 52-week low of Haria Exports is ₹4.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Haria Exports has shown returns of 4.88% over the past day, 0.88% for the past month, 4.24% over 3 months, -2.82% over 1 year, 16.42% across 3 years, and -4.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haria Exports are 83.90 and 0.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global