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Haria Apparels Share Price

NSE
BSE

HARIA APPARELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Haria Apparels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.55 Closed
3.74₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Haria Apparels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.35₹5.55
₹5.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹7.65
₹5.55
Open Price
₹5.35
Prev. Close
₹5.35
Volume
2,506

Source: Dion Global

Haria Apparels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Haria Apparels		4.72-7.356.126.73-3.9812.0032.29
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Haria Apparels has declined 3.98% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Haria Apparels has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Haria Apparels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Haria Apparels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.475.4
105.425.41
205.465.43
505.525.48
1005.545.54
2005.755.59

Source: Dion Global

Haria Apparels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Haria Apparels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Haria Apparels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:10 AM IST ISTHaria Apparels - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
Jul 16, 2026, 05:11 AM IST ISTHaria Apparels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 02:24 AM IST ISTHaria Apparels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year
May 31, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTHaria Apparels - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31St 2026.
May 22, 2026, 04:22 AM IST ISTHaria Apparels - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St March 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Haria Apparels

Haria Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18204MH2011PLC212887 and registration number is 212887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bimal Kantilal Haria
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rajesh Parmar
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin V Oza
    Director
  • Mrs. Nehaben Joy Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Priti Yadav
    Director

FAQs on Haria Apparels Share Price

What is the share price of Haria Apparels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haria Apparels is ₹5.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Haria Apparels?

The Haria Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Haria Apparels?

The market cap of Haria Apparels is ₹8.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Haria Apparels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Haria Apparels are ₹5.55 and ₹5.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haria Apparels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haria Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haria Apparels is ₹7.65 and 52-week low of Haria Apparels is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Haria Apparels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Haria Apparels has shown returns of 3.74% over the past day, -7.35% for the past month, 6.12% over 3 months, -3.98% over 1 year, 12.0% across 3 years, and 32.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Haria Apparels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haria Apparels are 11.88 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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