What is the share price of Haria Apparels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haria Apparels is ₹5.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Haria Apparels? The Haria Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Haria Apparels? The market cap of Haria Apparels is ₹8.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Haria Apparels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Haria Apparels are ₹5.55 and ₹5.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haria Apparels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haria Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haria Apparels is ₹7.65 and 52-week low of Haria Apparels is ₹4.50 as on .

How has the Haria Apparels performed historically in terms of returns? The Haria Apparels has shown returns of 3.74% over the past day, -7.35% for the past month, 6.12% over 3 months, -3.98% over 1 year, 12.0% across 3 years, and 32.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Haria Apparels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haria Apparels are 11.88 and 1.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global