HARIA APPARELS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.20 Closed
1.20.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Haria Apparels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.00₹4.29
₹4.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.50₹12.38
₹4.20
Open Price
₹4.29
Prev. Close
₹4.15
Volume
19,657

Haria Apparels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.33
  • R24.45
  • R34.62
  • Pivot
    4.16
  • S14.04
  • S23.87
  • S33.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.984
  • 1063.92
  • 206.213.9
  • 509.033.99
  • 1006.384.18
  • 2003.884.37

Haria Apparels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.134.74-1.87-7.89-66.07320.0081.82
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Haria Apparels Ltd. Share Holdings

Haria Apparels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Haria Apparels Ltd.

Haria Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18204MH2011PLC212887 and registration number is 212887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kantilal L Haria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Utsav Jaisukh Maru
    Director
  • Mrs. Sushila Oza
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin V Oza
    Director
  • Mrs. Nehaben Joy Kothari
    Director

FAQs on Haria Apparels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Haria Apparels Ltd.?

The market cap of Haria Apparels Ltd. is ₹6.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Haria Apparels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Haria Apparels Ltd. is 5.71 and PB ratio of Haria Apparels Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Haria Apparels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haria Apparels Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haria Apparels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haria Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haria Apparels Ltd. is ₹12.38 and 52-week low of Haria Apparels Ltd. is ₹3.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

