MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Haria Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18204MH2011PLC212887 and registration number is 212887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Haria Apparels Ltd. is ₹6.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Haria Apparels Ltd. is 5.71 and PB ratio of Haria Apparels Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haria Apparels Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haria Apparels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haria Apparels Ltd. is ₹12.38 and 52-week low of Haria Apparels Ltd. is ₹3.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.