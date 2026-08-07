Here's the live share price of Haria Apparels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Haria Apparels
|4.72
|-7.35
|6.12
|6.73
|-3.98
|12.00
|32.29
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Haria Apparels has declined 3.98% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Haria Apparels has outperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.47
|5.4
|10
|5.42
|5.41
|20
|5.46
|5.43
|50
|5.52
|5.48
|100
|5.54
|5.54
|200
|5.75
|5.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Haria Apparels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:10 AM IST IST
|Haria Apparels - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026.
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:11 AM IST IST
|Haria Apparels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 02:24 AM IST IST
|Haria Apparels - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year
|May 31, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|Haria Apparels - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31St 2026.
|May 22, 2026, 04:22 AM IST IST
|Haria Apparels - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St March 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Haria Apparels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18204MH2011PLC212887 and registration number is 212887. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haria Apparels is ₹5.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Haria Apparels is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Haria Apparels is ₹8.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Haria Apparels are ₹5.55 and ₹5.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haria Apparels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haria Apparels is ₹7.65 and 52-week low of Haria Apparels is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Haria Apparels has shown returns of 3.74% over the past day, -7.35% for the past month, 6.12% over 3 months, -3.98% over 1 year, 12.0% across 3 years, and 32.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haria Apparels are 11.88 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global