Hari Shyamsunder to be new CEO of Navi Mutual Fund; Saurabh Jain moves to another role within group

Shyamsunder joined Navi AMC in 2021, after over a decade at Franklin Templeton, where he was a co-portfolio manager and research analyst.

Navi Mutual Fund announced on Friday that Hari Shyamsunder, currently the Fund Manager of Navi AMC Limited, would take over as the asset manager’s CEO after Saurabh Jain resigned. However, the appointment is subject to the AMC getting the requisite corporate approvals. Shyamsunder will take over from Saurabh Jain, who resigned from this current role on 28 February. Jain will be moving to another role within the Navi Group where he will lead a new business vertical.

Shyamsunder joined Navi AMC in 2021, after over a decade at Franklin Templeton, where he was a co-portfolio manager and research analyst.

Mr Sachin Bansal, Co-founder of the Navi Group said, “I am looking forward to Hari taking charge and continuing the exciting journey of Navi AMC. He is a mutual fund industry veteran with a proven track record in portfolio handling and research. I am confident that Hari will further strengthen our mutual fund business.”

“I also take this opportunity to thank Saurabh for setting up a great foundation for Navi AMC Limited. He has got the business to a strong start and I look forward to him creating a similar impact in his new strategic role within the group. I wish both Saurabh and Hari good luck in their new roles and being part of the exciting journey ahead for the Navi Group.”