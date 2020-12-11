Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; IRCTC offer for sale subscribed nearly 2 times on day 1

In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23 per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 33 points up at 13,558 on Singaporean Exchange. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in today’s session. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.21 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.51 per cent while the Topix index traded marginally lower. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent. While the Nasdaq Composite added 0.54 per cent.

The offer-for-sale for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) got a good response from non-retail investors as the issue was subscribed nearly two times on day one. Retail investors will get chance to bid for IRCTC offer-for-sale (OFS) on Friday, the last day for the issue, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.

