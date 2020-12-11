Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in green; IRCTC offer for sale subscribed nearly 2 times on day 1

Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in today's session. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.21 per cent.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 33 points up at 13,558 on Singaporean Exchange. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in today’s session. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.21 per cent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.51 per cent while the Topix index traded marginally lower. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.13 per cent. While the Nasdaq Composite added 0.54 per cent.
The offer-for-sale for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) got a good response from non-retail investors as the issue was subscribed nearly two times on day one. Retail investors will get chance to bid for IRCTC offer-for-sale (OFS) on Friday, the last day for the issue, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
Muthoot Finance on Thursday announced its plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore for lending activities by issuing secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The issue is with a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 900 crore, aggregating the tranche limit of Rs 1,000 crore, the company said.
Offer for Sale of Govt shares in IRCTC got great response on day one. Issue subscribed 1.98 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors. Govt has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get chance to bid tomorrow, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said.
