Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at negative start; PM Modi to meet FM Sitharaman to discuss stimulus package

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 posted gains on Thursday on the back of positive global cues. The 30-share index Sensex advanced 483 points or 1.54 per cent to 31,863. The broader Nifty 50 index settled 126 points or 1.38 points up at 9,314. Asian stock markets fell after an overnight report raised doubts over a potential coronavirus treatment, Reuters reported. Nikkei 225 shed 0.99% while the Topix index declined 0.78% and the Kospi fell 0.82%. US stocks too ended lower after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomised clinical trial. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17% to end at 23,515.26 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05% to finish at 2,797.8. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.01% to 8,494.75.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty with 107 points or 1.15 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,190 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold another meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and key other Finance Ministry officials at 12 pm today i.e. April 24, to discuss economic relief measures to deal with the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Due to Coronavirus lockdown and physical gold shops being closed, this Akshaya Tritiya we may see subdued demand in gold. However, the economic uncertainty and recessionary impact of Coronavirus in the global economy will push the overall gold prices higher. Technically, intermediate corrections will be seen on gold but the trend will remain positive until prices trade above 44000 in the domestic markets. Expect prices to test 47300/48550 levels until then. Also, we may see a surge in SPDR holdings. Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed ETF stood at 1042.46 tonnes as of 22nd April 2020 which is a surge of almost 8% in April alone. On a year to date basis, it rallied around 16.7% from 893.25 tonnes on 31st December 2019, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services
