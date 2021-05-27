Market LIVE: Dalal street may open flat on F&O expiry day; govt may announce stimulus when unlock phase starts

In the previous session, BSE Sensex gained 379 points to close at 51,017 while Nifty 50 was above 15,300. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open flat with a positive bias on Thursday, on a day of May series F&O expiry. In the previous session, BSE Sensex gained 379 points to close at 51,017 while Nifty 50 was above 15,300. Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Thursday with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down nearly one per cent while the Topix index declined half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.68 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended with modest gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat, the S&P 500 gained 0.19 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.59 per cent.

With the world’s worst pandemic outbreak scarring nascent economic recovery, the government may at the beginning of the unlock phase announce another stimulus package for the most hit sectors such as small business and self-employed, Bernstein said. The brokerage in a note said its macro index suggests a deterioration in economic activity during April/May.

