Market LIVE: Dalal street may open flat on F&O expiry day; govt may announce stimulus when unlock phase starts

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open flat with a positive bias on Thursday, on a day of May series F&O expiry. In the previous session, BSE Sensex gained 379 points to close at 51,017 while Nifty 50 was above 15,300. Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower in early trade on Thursday with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down nearly one per cent while the Topix index declined half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.68 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended with modest gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat, the S&P 500 gained 0.19 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.59 per cent.
With the world’s worst pandemic outbreak scarring nascent economic recovery, the government may at the beginning of the unlock phase announce another stimulus package for the most hit sectors such as small business and self-employed, Bernstein said. The brokerage in a note said its macro index suggests a deterioration in economic activity during April/May.
Domestic equity markets continued to rise on Wednesday as headline indices moved closer to their all-time highs. On the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was sitting at 51,017 while the Nifty 50 ended the day at 15,301. All sectoral indices, except Nifty Metal and the PSU Bank index closed with gains. On Thursday morning, ahead of the monthly F&O expiry session, SGX Nifty was sitting in the positive territory. Cues from global peers were mixed on Thursday. Wall Street benchmarks closed with gains while most Asian peers were down in the negative during the early hours of trade.
Nifty index has sustained above the prior week candle of Bullish Marubozu, which confirms the strong bullish trend in the counter. Moreover, on the daily time frame, the index has been hovering above the Downward Sloping Trendline and 21-Days Moving Averages that suggests a bullish strength for the near term. In addition, an indicator MACD & Stochastic witnessed positive crossover, which suggests a bull-run for upcoming sessions. At present, the nifty seems to have resistance at 15450 levels while immediate support is placed at around 15140 levels. Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking
The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive amidst a range movement. Now the market is placed at the crucial juncture of overhead resistance around 15350-15450 levels. If Nifty sustains around this highs for the next couple of sessions, then that could open doors for an upper target of 15800 levels. Any profit booking from the hurdles could be a buy on dips opportunity for short term. Immediate support is placed at 15200-15150 levels. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
