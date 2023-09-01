Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1945PLC004581 and registration number is 004581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹30.58 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is 21.21 and PB ratio of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is 0.73 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹450.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹524.00 and 52-week low of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹257.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.