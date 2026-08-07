What is the share price of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹731.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company? The Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company? The market cap of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹49.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company are ₹753.95 and ₹730.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹1,048.00 and 52-week low of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹602.25 as on .

How has the Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company has shown returns of -3.29% over the past day, -12.46% for the past month, 0.14% over 3 months, -3.41% over 1 year, 17.61% across 3 years, and 22.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company are 9.50 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global