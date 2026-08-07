Here's the live share price of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company
|-8.99
|-12.46
|0.14
|2.32
|-3.41
|17.61
|22.32
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.8
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.2
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.2
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.9
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.2
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company has declined 3.41% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|823.08
|815.55
|10
|834.52
|823.1
|20
|840.05
|829.41
|50
|820.38
|816.72
|100
|768.27
|788.07
|200
|739.82
|765.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Hardcastle & Waud - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Hardcastle & Waud - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Comp
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Hardcastle & Waud - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider Interalia Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Hardcastle & Waud - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 04:14 PM IST IST
|Hardcastle & Waud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1945PLC004581 and registration number is 004581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹731.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹49.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company are ₹753.95 and ₹730.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹1,048.00 and 52-week low of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹602.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company has shown returns of -3.29% over the past day, -12.46% for the past month, 0.14% over 3 months, -3.41% over 1 year, 17.61% across 3 years, and 22.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company are 9.50 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global