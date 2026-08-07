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Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

HARDCASTLE & WAUD MANUFACTURING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹731.10 Closed
-3.29₹ -24.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹730.10₹753.95
₹731.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹602.25₹1,048.00
₹731.10
Open Price
₹730.10
Prev. Close
₹756.00
Volume
312

Source: Dion Global

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company		-8.99-12.460.142.32-3.4117.6122.32
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.327390.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.8112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.29.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.2-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.916.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.2-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company has declined 3.41% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company has outperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5823.08815.55
10834.52823.1
20840.05829.41
50820.38816.72
100768.27788.07
200739.82765.56

Source: Dion Global

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTHardcastle & Waud - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTHardcastle & Waud - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Comp
Jul 28, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTHardcastle & Waud - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider Interalia Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarte
Jul 09, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTHardcastle & Waud - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 04:14 PM IST ISTHardcastle & Waud - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1945PLC004581 and registration number is 004581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Chemicals - Speciality - Others
  • Address
    Mall Office, 2nd Floor, Metro Junction Mall of West Pioneer Properties (India) Pvt Ltd, N Thane Maharashtra 421306
  • Contact
    ho@hawcoindia.com
    http://www.hawcoindia.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Banwari Lal Jatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyushkumar Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kantilal Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pranjali Mangal Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Chand Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manekchand Panda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Share Price

What is the share price of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹731.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company?

The Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company?

The market cap of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹49.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company are ₹753.95 and ₹730.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹1,048.00 and 52-week low of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company is ₹602.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company has shown returns of -3.29% over the past day, -12.46% for the past month, 0.14% over 3 months, -3.41% over 1 year, 17.61% across 3 years, and 22.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company are 9.50 and 0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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