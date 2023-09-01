Follow Us

HARDCASTLE & WAUD MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹450.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:53 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹446.50₹450.00
₹450.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹257.80₹524.00
₹450.00
Open Price
₹449.00
Prev. Close
₹450.00
Volume
0

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1451.17
  • R2452.33
  • R3454.67
  • Pivot
    448.83
  • S1447.67
  • S2445.33
  • S3444.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5300.09442.04
  • 10299.22438.86
  • 20299.64433.3
  • 50314.83418.8
  • 100300.92405.72
  • 200294.61384.7

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.8610.3124.6222.3242.52132.1459.29
-1.07-5.05-5.658.41-11.3175.46114.71
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.142.80-4.64-8.91-40.92-6.3744.79
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
3.59-1.34-3.79-10.49-29.3579.95202.59
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1945PLC004581 and registration number is 004581. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Chemicals - Speciality - Others
  • Address
    Mall Office, 2nd Floor, Metro Junction Mall of West Pioneer Properties (India) Pvt Ltd, N Thane Maharashtra 421306
  • Contact
    ho@hawcoindia.comhttp://www.hawcoindia.in

Management

  • Mr. Banwari Lal Jatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyushkumar Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kantilal Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pranjali Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Chand Kothari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹30.58 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is 21.21 and PB ratio of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is 0.73 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹450.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹524.00 and 52-week low of Hardcastle & Waud Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹257.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

