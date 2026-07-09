Happy Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35923PB1996PLC018348 and registration number is 018348. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.