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Happy Steels Share Price

Sector
Automobiles

Happy Steels has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jul 9, 2026 and will close on Jul 13, 2026. The price band has been set at 62.00-66.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Happy Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Happy Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TVS Holdings		1.634.610.61-6.8727.0143.5932.54
Belrise Industries		-4.754.6416.2427.04100.8432.3318.3
OBSC Perfection		-4.1912.4870.6873.0880.1667.3536.2
Kross		-2.56-1.65-3.27-15.81-7.27-11.77-7.24
Sellowrap Industries		06.421.39-7.72-22.86-8.29-5.06
Forge Auto International		-7.14-12.891.62-25.71-16.13-8.23-5.03
Premium Plast		-0.8316.513.518.1120-4.94-3

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Happy Steels

Happy Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U35923PB1996PLC018348 and registration number is 018348. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 82.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Giya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Batta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surinder Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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