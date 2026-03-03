Here's the live share price of Happy Square Outsourcing Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Happy Square Outsourcing Services has declined 15.03% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.72%.
Happy Square Outsourcing Services’s current P/E of 8.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Happy Square Outsourcing Services
|-3.50
|-28.40
|-50.82
|-59.55
|-55.72
|-23.78
|-15.03
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
Over the last one year, Happy Square Outsourcing Services has declined 55.72% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Happy Square Outsourcing Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.4
|37.69
|10
|43.06
|41.08
|20
|49.14
|47.01
|50
|60.63
|57.19
|100
|69.88
|66.04
|200
|42.73
|0
In the latest quarter, Happy Square Outsourcing Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.62%, FII holding rose to 2.86%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Happy Square Outsourcing Services fact sheet for more information
Happy Square Outsourcing Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80904MP2017PLC043153 and registration number is 043153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Happy Square Outsourcing Services is ₹35.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Happy Square Outsourcing Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Happy Square Outsourcing Services is ₹41.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Happy Square Outsourcing Services are ₹43.95 and ₹35.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Happy Square Outsourcing Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Happy Square Outsourcing Services is ₹94.80 and 52-week low of Happy Square Outsourcing Services is ₹31.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Happy Square Outsourcing Services has shown returns of -7.85% over the past day, -28.4% for the past month, -44.24% over 3 months, -55.72% over 1 year, -23.78% across 3 years, and -15.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Happy Square Outsourcing Services are 8.24 and 1.10 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.