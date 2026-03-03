Here's the live share price of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) has gained 6.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.94%.
HandsOn Global Management (HGM)’s current P/E of 163.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HandsOn Global Management (HGM)
|-5.83
|-11.73
|-20.12
|-30.91
|24.94
|8.09
|6.32
|L&T Technology Services
|9.91
|-9.19
|-23.26
|-17.51
|-24.13
|-2.67
|5.03
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-7.55
|-17.67
|-19.05
|-14.22
|-24.48
|-11.74
|-7.22
|Netweb Technologies India
|4.16
|15.59
|15.49
|46.65
|161.29
|59.70
|32.43
|Sagility
|-8.39
|-21.91
|-22.18
|-12.68
|-7.41
|9.79
|5.76
|eClerx Services
|-6.97
|-37.06
|-36.82
|-29.39
|18.84
|29.59
|36.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.52
|-31.90
|-39.38
|-42.90
|-40.05
|24.27
|15.72
|eMudhra
|-2.12
|-23.27
|-30.12
|-40.16
|-46.15
|18.70
|10.90
|Route Mobile
|-0.97
|-17.12
|-30.57
|-42.41
|-49.33
|-28.12
|-22.50
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.16
|-25.27
|-38.54
|-43.89
|-35.25
|12.38
|7.25
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-4.10
|-7.32
|-30.36
|-37.42
|-55.43
|-13.56
|-8.37
|RPSG Ventures
|-2.08
|-9.27
|-17.50
|-27.40
|-12.36
|15.72
|15.73
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|-5.15
|-12.52
|-23.13
|-30.97
|-30.61
|-35.66
|-8.81
|Aurum Proptech
|-7.01
|-7.66
|1.19
|-5.33
|5.67
|13.70
|13.02
|BLS E-Services
|-10.35
|-13.70
|-33.68
|-19.75
|-5.84
|-27.38
|-17.46
|Alldigi Tech
|-2.73
|-18.06
|-2.97
|-16.85
|-11.18
|17.09
|19.02
|Creative Newtech
|0.26
|-3.63
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-11.99
|-4.17
|-2.52
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-9.67
|11.23
|-5.90
|-29.65
|-16.02
|20.25
|4.17
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|0.42
|-15.15
|-20.53
|-26.73
|-33.80
|47.27
|45.91
|Bartronics India
|-9.07
|-11.92
|-15.77
|-18.49
|-26.81
|9.15
|31.92
Over the last one year, HandsOn Global Management (HGM) has gained 24.94% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, HandsOn Global Management (HGM) has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.63
|56.14
|10
|57.53
|57.18
|20
|59.74
|58.62
|50
|62.73
|61.87
|100
|67.86
|64.56
|200
|65.78
|65.35
In the latest quarter, HandsOn Global Management (HGM) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 6:03 AM IST
|HandsOn Global Mgt. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 14, 2026, 3:30 PM IST
|HandsOn Global Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Feb 14, 2026, 3:24 PM IST
|HandsOn Global Mgt. - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Results
|Feb 06, 2026, 5:05 PM IST
|HandsOn Global Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Schedule On February 14, 2026.
|Jan 06, 2026, 1:19 AM IST
|HandsOn Global Manag - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1989PLC014448 and registration number is 014448. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HandsOn Global Management (HGM) is ₹54.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HandsOn Global Management (HGM) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) is ₹68.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) are ₹62.00 and ₹53.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HandsOn Global Management (HGM) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) is ₹84.80 and 52-week low of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) is ₹41.51 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The HandsOn Global Management (HGM) has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, -2.61% for the past month, -22.07% over 3 months, 15.94% over 1 year, 9.76% across 3 years, and 6.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) are 163.32 and 3.34 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.