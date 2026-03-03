Facebook Pixel Code
HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Share Price

NSE
BSE

HANDSON GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (HGM)

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹54.55 Closed
-2.21₹ -1.23
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.05₹62.00
₹54.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.51₹84.80
₹54.55
Open Price
₹55.50
Prev. Close
₹55.78
Volume
26,124

Over the last 5 years, the share price of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) has gained 6.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 15.94%.

HandsOn Global Management (HGM)’s current P/E of 163.32x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HandsOn Global Management (HGM)		-5.83-11.73-20.12-30.9124.948.096.32
L&T Technology Services		9.91-9.19-23.26-17.51-24.13-2.675.03
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-7.55-17.67-19.05-14.22-24.48-11.74-7.22
Netweb Technologies India		4.1615.5915.4946.65161.2959.7032.43
Sagility		-8.39-21.91-22.18-12.68-7.419.795.76
eClerx Services		-6.97-37.06-36.82-29.3918.8429.5936.36
Firstsource Solutions		-7.52-31.90-39.38-42.90-40.0524.2715.72
eMudhra		-2.12-23.27-30.12-40.16-46.1518.7010.90
Route Mobile		-0.97-17.12-30.57-42.41-49.33-28.12-22.50
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.16-25.27-38.54-43.89-35.2512.387.25
Protean eGov Technologies		-4.10-7.32-30.36-37.42-55.43-13.56-8.37
RPSG Ventures		-2.08-9.27-17.50-27.40-12.3615.7215.73
Hinduja Global Solutions		-5.15-12.52-23.13-30.97-30.61-35.66-8.81
Aurum Proptech		-7.01-7.661.19-5.335.6713.7013.02
BLS E-Services		-10.35-13.70-33.68-19.75-5.84-27.38-17.46
Alldigi Tech		-2.73-18.06-2.97-16.85-11.1817.0919.02
Creative Newtech		0.26-3.63-11.99-11.99-11.99-4.17-2.52
Kellton Tech Solutions		-9.6711.23-5.90-29.65-16.0220.254.17
IRIS RegTech Solutions		0.42-15.15-20.53-26.73-33.8047.2745.91
Bartronics India		-9.07-11.92-15.77-18.49-26.819.1531.92

Over the last one year, HandsOn Global Management (HGM) has gained 24.94% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-24.13%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-24.48%), Netweb Technologies India (161.29%). From a 5 year perspective, HandsOn Global Management (HGM) has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (5.03%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-7.22%).

HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.6356.14
1057.5357.18
2059.7458.62
5062.7361.87
10067.8664.56
20065.7865.35

HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HandsOn Global Management (HGM) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 6:03 AM ISTHandsOn Global Mgt. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 14, 2026, 3:30 PM ISTHandsOn Global Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 14, 2026, 3:24 PM ISTHandsOn Global Mgt. - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Results
Feb 06, 2026, 5:05 PM ISTHandsOn Global Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Schedule On February 14, 2026.
Jan 06, 2026, 1:19 AM ISTHandsOn Global Manag - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About HandsOn Global Management (HGM)

HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1989PLC014448 and registration number is 014448. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Parvinder S Chadha
    Promoter, Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sunil Rajadhyaksha
    Promoter and Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Negi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harjit Singh Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Puri
    Independent Director

FAQs on HandsOn Global Management (HGM) Share Price

What is the share price of HandsOn Global Management (HGM)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HandsOn Global Management (HGM) is ₹54.55 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is HandsOn Global Management (HGM)?

The HandsOn Global Management (HGM) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HandsOn Global Management (HGM)?

The market cap of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) is ₹68.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HandsOn Global Management (HGM)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) are ₹62.00 and ₹53.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HandsOn Global Management (HGM)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HandsOn Global Management (HGM) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) is ₹84.80 and 52-week low of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) is ₹41.51 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the HandsOn Global Management (HGM) performed historically in terms of returns?

The HandsOn Global Management (HGM) has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, -2.61% for the past month, -22.07% over 3 months, 15.94% over 1 year, 9.76% across 3 years, and 6.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HandsOn Global Management (HGM)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HandsOn Global Management (HGM) are 163.32 and 3.34 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

HandsOn Global Management (HGM) News

icon
Market Pulse