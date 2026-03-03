Facebook Pixel Code
Haleos Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

HALEOS LABS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Haleos Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,275.00 Closed
-3.12₹ -41.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Haleos Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,275.00₹1,289.95
₹1,275.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹956.05₹1,680.00
₹1,275.00
Open Price
₹1,289.95
Prev. Close
₹1,316.00
Volume
2

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Haleos Labs has gained 19.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 17.43%.

Haleos Labs’s current P/E of 19.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Haleos Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Haleos Labs		-0.581.59-8.2715.4819.5633.0617.41
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Haleos Labs has gained 19.56% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Haleos Labs has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Haleos Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Haleos Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,324.181,316.6
101,312.491,310.38
201,282.581,300.88
501,314.281,291.09
1001,255.631,268.75
2001,245.321,236.43

Haleos Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Haleos Labs saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.78%, while DII stake increased to 0.29%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Haleos Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 6:48 PM ISTHaleos Labs - Special Window (Physical Shares)
Feb 12, 2026, 12:31 AM ISTHaleos Labs - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On February 11, 2026
Feb 04, 2026, 11:50 PM ISTHaleos Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for 96Th Board Meeting (11.02.2026)
Jan 21, 2026, 6:59 PM ISTHaleos Labs - Collaboration (HRV Global)
Jan 13, 2026, 10:16 PM ISTHaleos Labs - Report (Special Window)

About Haleos Labs

Haleos Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74930TG2006PLC050223 and registration number is 050223. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. TVVSN Murthy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T V Praveen
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudeepthi Gopineedi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. P Sarath Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Srinivas Samavedam
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Mannam Malakondaiah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sundaramma Patibandla
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Haleos Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Haleos Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Haleos Labs is ₹1,275.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Haleos Labs?

The Haleos Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Haleos Labs?

The market cap of Haleos Labs is ₹385.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Haleos Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Haleos Labs are ₹1,289.95 and ₹1,275.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Haleos Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Haleos Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Haleos Labs is ₹1,680.00 and 52-week low of Haleos Labs is ₹956.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Haleos Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Haleos Labs has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, 7.96% for the past month, -8.27% over 3 months, 17.43% over 1 year, 32.02% across 3 years, and 19.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Haleos Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Haleos Labs are 19.42 and 1.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Haleos Labs News

