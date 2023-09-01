Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
Halder Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1982PLC035117 and registration number is 035117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale in non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Halder Venture Ltd. is ₹95.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Halder Venture Ltd. is 154.79 and PB ratio of Halder Venture Ltd. is 21.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Halder Venture Ltd. is ₹300.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Halder Venture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Halder Venture Ltd. is ₹502.00 and 52-week low of Halder Venture Ltd. is ₹241.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.