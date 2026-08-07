What is the share price of Halder Venture? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Halder Venture is ₹240.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Halder Venture? The Halder Venture is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Halder Venture? The market cap of Halder Venture is ₹298.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Halder Venture? Today’s highest and lowest price of Halder Venture are ₹265.00 and ₹240.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Halder Venture? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Halder Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Halder Venture is ₹326.25 and 52-week low of Halder Venture is ₹176.55 as on .

How has the Halder Venture performed historically in terms of returns? The Halder Venture has shown returns of -9.51% over the past day, 5.53% for the past month, 3.09% over 3 months, -8.8% over 1 year, 41.17% across 3 years, and 15.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Halder Venture? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Halder Venture are 10.40 and 1.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global