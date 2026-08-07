Here's the live share price of Halder Venture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Halder Venture
|-1.54
|5.53
|3.09
|-11.98
|-8.80
|41.17
|15.02
|Neelkanth
|0
|-3.80
|-16.76
|-27.34
|-19.30
|1.84
|45.89
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|240.69
|250.88
|10
|236.74
|245.06
|20
|233.77
|240.2
|50
|235.44
|238.58
|100
|242.45
|241.27
|200
|243.64
|241.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Halder Venture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|Halder Venture - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Halder Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Halder Venture - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Warrants On Preferential Basis To Non-Promoter Group
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Halder Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Halder Venture - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Halder Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1982PLC035117 and registration number is 035117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale in non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 772.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Halder Venture is ₹240.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Halder Venture is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Halder Venture is ₹298.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Halder Venture are ₹265.00 and ₹240.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Halder Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Halder Venture is ₹326.25 and 52-week low of Halder Venture is ₹176.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Halder Venture has shown returns of -9.51% over the past day, 5.53% for the past month, 3.09% over 3 months, -8.8% over 1 year, 41.17% across 3 years, and 15.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Halder Venture are 10.40 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global