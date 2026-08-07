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Halder Venture Share Price

NSE
BSE

HALDER VENTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Halder Venture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹240.30 Closed
-9.51₹ -25.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Halder Venture Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹240.30₹265.00
₹240.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹176.55₹326.25
₹240.30
Open Price
₹264.95
Prev. Close
₹265.55
Volume
4,347

Source: Dion Global

Halder Venture Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Halder Venture		-1.545.533.09-11.98-8.8041.1715.02
Neelkanth		0-3.80-16.76-27.34-19.301.8445.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Halder Venture has declined 8.80% compared to peers like Neelkanth (-19.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Halder Venture has underperformed peers relative to Neelkanth (45.89%).

Halder Venture Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Halder Venture Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5240.69250.88
10236.74245.06
20233.77240.2
50235.44238.58
100242.45241.27
200243.64241.54

Source: Dion Global

Halder Venture Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Halder Venture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Halder Venture Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTHalder Venture - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTHalder Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 24, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTHalder Venture - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Warrants On Preferential Basis To Non-Promoter Group
Jul 17, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTHalder Venture - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 10, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTHalder Venture - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Reg, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Halder Venture

Halder Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1982PLC035117 and registration number is 035117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale in non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 772.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Keshab Kumar Halder
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poulomi Halder
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Kumar Haldar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kumar Shankar Datta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pritha Sarkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Halder Venture Share Price

What is the share price of Halder Venture?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Halder Venture is ₹240.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Halder Venture?

The Halder Venture is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Halder Venture?

The market cap of Halder Venture is ₹298.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Halder Venture?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Halder Venture are ₹265.00 and ₹240.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Halder Venture?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Halder Venture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Halder Venture is ₹326.25 and 52-week low of Halder Venture is ₹176.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Halder Venture performed historically in terms of returns?

The Halder Venture has shown returns of -9.51% over the past day, 5.53% for the past month, 3.09% over 3 months, -8.8% over 1 year, 41.17% across 3 years, and 15.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Halder Venture?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Halder Venture are 10.40 and 1.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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