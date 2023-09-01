Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Halder Venture Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HALDER VENTURE LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹300.75 Closed
0.220.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Halder Venture Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹300.00₹310.80
₹300.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹241.20₹502.00
₹300.75
Open Price
₹300.00
Prev. Close
₹300.10
Volume
599

Halder Venture Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1307.7
  • R2314.65
  • R3318.5
  • Pivot
    303.85
  • S1296.9
  • S2293.05
  • S3286.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5349.22300.89
  • 10349.49301.07
  • 20357.95295.81
  • 50363.33283.64
  • 100363.79280.79
  • 200415.35296.86

Halder Venture Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.2813.9912.285.75-11.01823.962,769.75
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Halder Venture Ltd. Share Holdings

Halder Venture Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Aug, 2022Board MeetingFinal Dividend

About Halder Venture Ltd.

Halder Venture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74210WB1982PLC035117 and registration number is 035117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale in non-specialized stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Keshab Kumar Halder
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Kumar Haldar
    Director
  • Mrs. Poulomi Halder
    Director
  • Mr. Debasis Saha
    Director
  • Mr. Arpita Das
    Director

FAQs on Halder Venture Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Halder Venture Ltd.?

The market cap of Halder Venture Ltd. is ₹95.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Halder Venture Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Halder Venture Ltd. is 154.79 and PB ratio of Halder Venture Ltd. is 21.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Halder Venture Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Halder Venture Ltd. is ₹300.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Halder Venture Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Halder Venture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Halder Venture Ltd. is ₹502.00 and 52-week low of Halder Venture Ltd. is ₹241.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data