What is the Market Cap of Halder Venture Ltd.? The market cap of Halder Venture Ltd. is ₹95.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Halder Venture Ltd.? P/E ratio of Halder Venture Ltd. is 154.79 and PB ratio of Halder Venture Ltd. is 21.44 as on .

What is the share price of Halder Venture Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Halder Venture Ltd. is ₹300.75 as on .