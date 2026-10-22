After steadily rising for several months this year, the Nifty India Defence index has lost some momentum in the last three months. The recent consolidation signals investors’ worries about weakness in order executions, after the sector had rallied on strong capital expenditure.

The index has gained over 14% so far in 2026. However, it has declined over 6% in the last three months. Some of the worst hit names in these three months include Cochin Shipyard, which has declined nearly 15%, Bharat Dynamics has lost around 16%, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has lost 17%, and Bharat Electronics, which has fallen over 10%.

Stocks like Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Data Patterns (India) have declined nearly 25% and 18%, respectively.

Structural Downturn or Temporary Consolidation?

“The recent weakness looks more like consolidation after a strong run rather than a change in the structural story. Defence stocks have delivered substantial returns this year, and after such a move, profit-taking is natural,” said Rahul Sharma, Director, Head – Technical & Derivative Research at JM Financial Services.

Sharma terms the current phase as “expectation reset” rather than a “fundamental deterioration.” Some of the other analysts Financial Express spoke to also echoed a similar sentiment.

Pankaj Kumar, VP Fundamental Research at Kotak Neo said, “After a period of strong outperformance, defence stocks have corrected in line with the broader market. The sector had previously rallied on the back of strong defence spending, healthy order prospects and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.”

The recent weakness in the sector reflects a combination of slower order conversions and a correction in elevated expectations. Delays in the awarding of major programmes such as the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile, Project-75(I) have created uncertainty around the timing of future growth. “Defence procurement is inherently lengthy, and approvals do not immediately translate into signed contracts or revenues. Following the sector’s strong rally, demanding valuations had also left limited room for disappointment, prompting profit booking,” said Santosh Yellapu, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities.

Yellapu added that investors are increasingly scrutinising delivery schedules, supply-chain constraints, and the conversion of order books into earnings and cash flows.

The Nifty defence index is transitioning from an aggressive bull phase into a period of “prolonged consolidation”, according to Ankit Soni, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. The root cause of the anxiety is the growing realisation of an acute weakness in execution across the sector.

“The sector has always got a premium in the war times which is now fading away. Geopolitical tensions and military conflicts globally acted as a major tailwind for defence stocks over the last two years. As immediate war-related enthusiasm cooled, the market started demanding evidence of earnings delivery rather than simply buying the geopolitical narrative,” Soni said.

Buying Opportunity?

The recent downturn in the sector does present an opportunity to buy. However, analysts cautioned that investors should not be aggressively bullish and rather take a staggered approach to accumulate quality businesses.

Kotak’s Kumar said, “We believe the recent correction provides an opportunity to selectively accumulate defence stocks with a long-term perspective, supported by rising geopolitical tension, accelerating modernisation programs and an expanding export opportunity.”

JM Financial’s Sharma said the long-term opportunity in the defence sector remains compelling, driven by India’s increasing focus on indigenous defence manufacturing, import substitution, higher domestic procurement, and exports. However, valuations across several defence companies already reflect a significant part of this optimism.

“Therefore, the correction should be used to accumulate quality businesses in a staggered manner, rather than treating every decline as a buying opportunity. My approach would be simple: buy businesses where earnings growth can justify valuations, not stocks merely because they have corrected,” Sharma said.

Anand Rathi Institutional Equities’ Yellapu also said investors should selectively buy, with a three-to-five year horizon. “Valuations remain demanding in parts of the sector and need to be assessed against achievable earnings growth, execution capabilities and cash generation. We would favour staggered accumulation in companies with differentiated technologies, credible management, healthy balance sheets and clear order visibility,” he added.

Preferred Bets

Kotak’s Kumar said the correction has improved risk-reward for select stocks, especially those exposed to a strong pipeline of large programmes. Kumar prefers Bharat Electronics and Hindustan Aeronautics.

Mirae Asset’s Soni also picked Bharat Electronics and HAL as the preferred stocks. “BEL is widely preferred for its exceptional capital efficiency, boasting a Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) of approximately 35% to 36.5%. Because its electronics and radar systems are platform-agnostic (used across ships, aircraft, and ground vehicles), it faces significantly lower supply chain concentration risk than platform builders,” Soni said.

Nifty 50, Nifty India Defence performance in last 3 months

Anand Rathi’s Yellapu said, “Our preference is for specialised Tier-2 defence electronics players such as Astra Microwave and Data Patterns, particularly if further corrections provide more attractive entry points. Both offer exposure to the growing electronics content in indigenous defence platforms and opportunities across radar, electronic warfare and other mission-critical systems.”

JM Financial’s Sharma picked Bharat Electronics, HAL, Bharat Dynamics, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders among the larger ones. He added Data Patterns and Solar Industries for investors with a higher risk appetite as these offer interesting opportunities, though valuations have to be monitored closely.

The next catalyst?

The catalyst for the next leg of the rally depends on large procurement translating into executable order, especially Tejas aircraft orders and the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile.

“The market already knows the defence opportunity. What can create a fresh re-rating is evidence that this opportunity is translating into accelerating revenue and earnings growth,” Sharma said.

Another key catalyst would be the clearance of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore of marquee defence orders that are awaiting CCS approval. “Timely approvals for major programmes such as QRSAM, P75I and Next Generation Corvettes would support order inflows and strengthen revenue visibility for FY29,” Kumar said.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.