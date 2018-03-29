HAL stock ends at 9% below offer price on listing day

Hindustan Aeronautics made a disappointing debut on the bourses on Wednesday. (AP)

Hindustan Aeronautics made a disappointing debut on the bourses on Wednesday. The stock debuted at Rs 1,169, 5.72 % below its issue price of Rs 1,240 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The share closed still lower at Rs 1,128.35 on the BSE, at 9% below the issue price. The company’s shares saw an intra-day high of Rs 1,184 and a low of Rs 1,117.60 on the BSE. The Rs 4,229-crore initial public offer of state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics was subscribed 99% during March 16 to 20.

The company had set a price band of Rs 1,215 to Rs 1,240 per share for the IPO. The IPO was an offer for sale of 3.41 crore shares. Retail investors were given a discount of Rs 25 per share on the offer price. On the concluding day of the offer, investors bid for 3.36 crore shares against 3.41 crore shares reserved for them. Qualified Institutional Buyers bid for 1.73 times the shares offered to them, high net worth individuals bid for 0.03 times their allocation, retail investors 0.38 times and employees 0.21 times.

The offer was part of the disinvestment programme of the government, and all the proceeds will go to the central exchequer. The company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures.