Defence major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) is in focus after posting weak profit growth for the September quarter. Brokerages maintained their positive outlook, mainly due to a robust order book and the company’s position in the country’s aircraft industry. However, timely execution of the large orders remains a key for growth.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal and PL Capital maintained their respective ‘Buy’ recommendations, while Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its ‘Hold’ call.

HAL Q2 earnings

Hindustan Aeronautics posted a double-digit rise in its Q2 FY27 net profit and revenue, as the company’s bottom line expanded 16% year-on-year in the July-September quarter of FY27 to Rs 1,935 crore from Rs 1,669 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

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HAL’s revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 climbed 15% YoY to Rs 7,613 crore compared to Rs 6,628 crore in Q2 FY26.

Sequentially, its profit advanced 22% from Rs 1,589 crore, while the PSU’s topline grew 38% from Rs 5,515 crore in the trailing quarter.

Motilal Oswal on HAL: Tejas Mk1A deliveries to commence from Dec quarter

The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 5,900, implying an upside of 23% from the current price of Rs 4,791.30.

HAL has already received 14 engines from GE for Tejas Mk1A and Motilal expects Tejas Mk1A deliveries to commence from the December quarter. Along with this and an implied order book of Rs 2.4 lakh crore, the brokerage expects execution from other projects to scale up further.

The company is a key potential beneficiary for approvals covering advanced light helicopters (ALH), light multi-role helicopters (LMRH), and special utility helicopters for the Army and IAF.

These approvals are expected to translate into firm orders for the company in the next 2-3 years. The planned second Shakti engine production line at Koraput, Odisha, with an investment of Rs 220 crore and capacity of up to 100 engines annually by FY29, will further support production of ALH Dhruv and LCH Prachand helicopters.

“We broadly maintain our estimates for FY27-29, and expect overall revenue/EBITDA/ PAT to clock a CAGR of 23%/19%/17% over FY26-29. We expect EBITDA margin to remain strong at 29.4% in FY27, while it is expected to contract slightly to 28.9%/27.2% in FY28/FY29 as the share of manufacturing revenue ramps up,” Motilal added.

Nuvama on HAL: Tejas ramp-up crucial

Nuvama retained its ‘Hold’ call on the stock and has a target price of Rs 5,250, implying an upside of 10% from the current price.

HAL posted weak growth in profit for the September quarter even though order execution was healthy. Despite a Rs 2.5 lakh crore order backlog, the company’s near-term growth hinges on execution ramp-up across platforms such as the LCA Tejas, ALH and HTT-40, Nuvama said.

“A rising product/platform mix is likely to be margin dilutive capping FY26–29 EPS CAGR to 12% despite a 20% revenue CAGR,” the brokerage added.

Nuvama said LCA Tejas deliveries, conversion of the Rs 90,000 crore order pipeline, and execution across ALH, HTT-40 and Sukhoi programmes are critical for sustaining growth visibility and a re-rating.

PL Capital on HAL: Supply chain concerns

The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price to Rs 5,943, implying an upside of 24% from the current price.

HAL’s execution on the deliveries of Tejas Mk1A aircrafts and supply chain related issues will be a key monitorable in the coming quarters, PL Capital said, adding that the company’s long-term play is driven by the growing strength and modernisation of India’s air defense.

HAL is the primary supplier of India’s military aircraft and has a long-term sustainable demand opportunity owing to the government’s push on indigenous procurement of defense aircrafts. It has a robust order book with a 2-year pipeline of Rs 1 lakh crore.

Investor takeaway: December-quarter Tejas deliveries hold the key to re-rating

A robust order book is expected to drive growth in the coming quarter while timely execution remains the key factor to monitor.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.