HAL, Oil India among 55 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, LIC and 55 others at fresh lows

Indian benchmark indices extended losses on Tuesday, tracking subdued sentiment overseas. The BSE Sensex fell 700 points, while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below 16,400. Sectorally, consumer durables, financials, auto, realty, and banks led losses on the Nifty, down up to 2 per cent. Nifty IT, and FMCG were other notable losers. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the negative territory, down up to 1 per cent. Among stocks, shares of PB Fintech, which operates Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, plunged 10 per cent on the BSE after CEO Yashish Dahiya revealed his plan to sell up to 3.77 million equity shares through open market. A total of 55 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while 56 scrips touched fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Abhinav Capital Services, AGI Infra, Chemcrux Enterprises, DHP India, Galactico Corporate Services, Galaxy Bearings, Gorani Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Lords Chloro Alkali, Meghmani Finechem, Oil India, SAR Auto Products, S&T Corporation, Time Technoplast were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Birla Corporation, Dalmia Bharat, eMudhra, Grasim Industries, Future Retail, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, JK Cement, Just Dial, Lux Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Rajesh Exports, The Ramco Cements, Shree Cement, Tasty Bite Eatables, Ultratech Cement were among stocks at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, 16 securities touched 52-week high, while 45 stocks were at new lows. Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Global Education, Khandwala Securities, Kohinoor Foods, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Priti International, Standard Industries, Supreme Petrochem were among the stocks that touched 52-week highs on NSE. On the flip side, Aarti Industries, Akash Infra-Projects, Akshar Spintex, Aurobindo Pharma, Balaji Telefilms, CMI, Debock Industries, Grasim Industries, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential 5 Year G-Sec ETF, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Krebs Biochemicals and Industries, Lux Industries, Medico Remedies, Orient Paper & Industries, Vakrangee, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Xelpmoc Design And Tech were among the stocks that hit new lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

NTPC, Powergrid, Reliance Industries, M&M and Maruti were the sole Sensex gainers, while Titan, Dr Reddy’s, HUL, L&T, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Ultratech Cement, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, TCS were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto were the top gainers, while Titan, Dr Reddy’s, UPL, L&T and HUL were the laggards.