HAL, Honda Power among 57 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, LIC among 23 scrips to fresh lows

Recovering from steep correction in the previous session, benchmark indices sharply on Friday amid strength in Asian markets and US equity futures. The BSE Sensex rose over 1,200 points and was seen testing the 54,000-mark, while the NSE Nifty 50 index climbed nearly 400 points and was within striking distance of 16,200 level. The broader markets were also firm with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rising up to 1.8% each. All sectors logged strong gains with Metals, Auto, Energy, Pharma, Media, Bankex and Realty indices on the BSE up 2-3% each. Prudent Corporate Advisory made a tepid listing on the bourses. The stock listed at a premium of 4.8% on the BSE at Rs 660. A total of 57 stocks including HAL hit 52-week high on BSE, while 23 scrips touched fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low of BSE

Abhinav Capital Services, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, De Nora India, ESAB India, Gorani Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Honda India Power Products, ITC, KSB, Mehta Housing Finance, Nava Bharat Ventures, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, SAI Capital, Shish Industries, Virat Industries, Titan Intech, Welspun Corp were among the stocks that 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Bhartiya International, Indostar Capital Finance, JSW Holdings, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Novartis India, Supreme Industries, Xelpmoc Design and Tech and Vaksons Automobiles were among the scrips that hit new lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 21 securities hit 52-week high, while 18 scrips were at fresh lows. Adani Power, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Grauer & Weil (India), GSS Infotech, HAL, Honda India Power, ITC, Kohinoor Foods, Lancer Container Lines, Nava Bharat Ventures, Welspun Corp were among the stocks that hit 52-week high. On the flipside, AGS Transact Technologies, Eldeco Housing And Industries, Geojit Financial Services, IndoStar Capital Finance, Munjal Showa, Supreme Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Sensex, Nifty gainers, losers

Dr Reddy’s, Nestle India, HUL, L&T, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries (RIL), IndusInd Bank, SBI, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints, Infosys were among the top Sensex gainers. All 30 Sensex shares were in green. In the Nifty pack, Dr Reddy’s, Nestle India, Tata Motors, Cipla, Adani Ports were the top gainers, while Shree Cement and UPL were the laggards.